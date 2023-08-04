Kwesi Appiah; Fomer Black Stars Coach's 1st daughter Audrey Celebrates 33rd Birthday, Photo Drops
Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter, Audrey Efia Appiah, has celebrated her birthday.
Audrey, the first of coach Appiah's daughters turned 33 years old on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
While she did not post anything on social media on the D-day, Audrey shared a photo to celebrate the next day.
In the photo shared on her Instagram page, the pretty-looking Audrey rocked a white shirt over white shorts.
Holding a beautiful bouquet, Coach Appiah's daughter stood beside a door as she posed and smiled for the camera.
Sharing the photo, Audrey was grateful for attaining 33 years on August 3.
"33rd on the 3rd❤️," her caption read.
Birthday photo of Coach Appiah's daughter stirs reactions
The birthday photo of Audrey Appiah has got her followers celebrating her . Many of them shared their best best wishes for her.
ohemaa_blondies said:
Ahoufe dua! Happy birthdayyyyy sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️
trendyrail said:
I You to Moon & Back
graceboyega
Happy Birthday beautiful ❤️
tatascaritas said:
Happy birthday Audrey ❤️
enoch_ob said:
That smile right there. Happy birthday
n_binfo said:
Happy birthday girl!
