Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah popularly called Afronitaa has wowed many with her latest photos

The young dance coach looked effortlessly chic in white outfits and trendy boots for her photoshoot

Many Ghanaians and international fans have commented on Afronitaa's lovely pictures on Instagram

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronitaa, is trending after her viral birthday celebration.

Born November 30, 2003, the University of Ghana student looked joyful in a white crop jacket and matching pants for her latest photoshoot.

Afronitaa wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and pink glossy lips while posing at different angles.

The CEO of Afrostar Kids Academy looked gorgeous in a black side-parted frontal hairstyle and long acrylic nails as she showed off her black designer sunglasses.

Afronitaa completed her look with expensive black designer boots that matched completely with her outfit.

Afronitaa rocks pink dress for her birthday

Female dancer Afronitaa turned heads as she flaunted her curves in a pink dress and lustrous curly frontal hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings and matching pink while modelling in white shiny high heels.

Afronitaa's photo stirs reactions

Many Ghanaians commented on Afronitaa's first post after her plush birthday party.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

don._nharnar_legend said:

"Kaish, my baby is back. The rest stand well 🤍🌟."

um_elsie said:

"21 came with a different level 💖💃."

afro_hemaa said:

"The Starrrr herself wai 🌟💖🤍🔥."

therock_dancer said:

"Nita energy goddess 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🌟🌟🌟❤️ may God bless you and all your generations 💗💗💗💕🎊🎊."

deravyn said:

"Happy birthday once again Dani 🤎. And happy new month."

lala_footie:

"Happy new month."

don._nharnar_legend said:

"You are the game💖🤍🌟 you are born for this 🌟🌏🦅."

little_is_much_1 said:

"Cmooooon you'll that's my beautiful shining Queen 👸 💖 . My night is made 🔥😍😘😍💖."

fellylove_ said:

"Happy Happy blessed birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉."

aj.ann.2382 said:

"Ahhh my woman commandoo 😍❤️❤️❤️ eating the looks 😫🔥🔥🔥🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Afronitaa Rocks Cornroll in Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afronitaa stepping out in style during her vacation in Barcelona.

Afronita's stunning ensembles and endearing braided hairstyles have won her admirers in Europe.

Social media users have remarked about Afronita's pricey trainers and immaculate appearance.

