Miss Supranational Ghana 2024: Abigail Kabirou Arrives In Poland For International Beauty Contest
- Miss Supranational Ghana 2024 winner Abigail Kabirou has joined other beauty queens to contest the ultimate title
- The melanin beauty turned heads at the airport with her stunning outfit and beautiful hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Abigail Kabirou, sending her the best of luck ahead of the event
Miss Supranational Ghana 2024 winner Abigail Kabirou has arrived in Poland for the Miss Supranational contest.
The 15th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant will be held in Nowy Sącz, Lesser Poland, Poland on 6 July 2024.
The beauty queen, who lives in the United Kingdom, wore a simple red strapless dress highlighting her curvy shape as she posed with the country director, Miss Veronica, at the Kotoka International Airport.
Abigail Kabirou looked charming in mild makeup and a Barbie-inspired hairstyle, holding the Ghana flag while smiling for the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Miss Supranational Ghana Abigail Kabirou arrives in Poland
Ghanaian beauty queen Abigail Kabirou wore a pink strapless bodycon dress as she arrived in Poland to represent Ghana in the international pageant.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Abigail Kabirou's new photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Jasminmensah stated:
She’s arrived
a_w3_da_na stated:
YaaasssssssssssGhana
Zaharaimann stated:
Yassssss Ghana coming in hot
rex_quints stated:
Fly the flag high. Hard smart work. I saw a few other girls wearing the same one before I really like your style.
aj_ofeibea stated:
Go girl
queen.priscy22 stated:
Queen
Kinglissaana stated:
Let de show begin!!!
Victoriateniola stated:
Yasssss
stitches_bybena stated:
All the best❤️
paige_ashton stated:
So beautiful!!! Cannot wait to see what she gets up to ❤️
UK-Based Ghanaian Model Abigail Kabirou To Represent Ghana In Poland
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian model Abigail Kabirou, who emerged victorious in Miss Supranational Ghana 2024.
The multi-talented beauty queen sported stunning dresses and exquisite cosmetics during the finale.
Some social media users congratulated Abigail Kabirou after being announced as the winner of Miss Supranational Ghana 2024.
