Unlike womenswear trends, men's fashion offers broader themes with room for personal interpretation

Some Ghanaian men who got married in 2022 have set new fashion trends with their stylish looks

They incorporated embroidery designs in their wedding wards to make them stand out among other men at their lavish weddings

Most wedding guests always talk about the bride's wedding dress neglecting the groom's stylish looks.

During live wedding coverage, some bloggers and photographers always focus on capturing the bride's makeup and hair sessions, and three hundred and sixty angles of her stunning outfits.

Just like the bride, the groom and their tailors spend more time deciding on the special design and fabrics to use for the event.

YEN.com.gh shares photos of seven Ghanaian men who went viral with their wedding looks.

1. Ghanaian groom Cyril looks dashing in a three-piece Kaftan

The handsome groom looked dashing in a white Kaftan designed with beautiful embroidery designs to match the bride's ensemble.

Elsie wore a beaded corseted kente floor-sweeping kente dress with ruffles. The stunning bride wore a coiled colored hairstyle while posing with her heartthrob.

2. Ghanaian groom Nana looks dapper for his traditional wedding

The happy couple, Nana and Annie opted for simple yet classy outfits for their traditional wedding. The groom, Nana wore a three-piece Kaftan with colorful geometric designs.

The bride wore an off-shoulder kente dress with different sizes and colors of beads to create a beautiful pattern.

3. The happy groom shows off his impressive dance moves

Weddings are organized once in a lifetime and this happy and handsome groom entertained his wife and wedding guests with his dance moves.

He wore a three-piece kaftan designed with a pop of colour as he wore a bucket hat for the lavish ceremony.

4. Ghanaian groom Aaron serves us with impressive men's fashion

The handsome groom with a beautiful smile wore an-all white ensemble with white designs. He wore a custom-made hat for the traditional wedding.

The elegant bride looked radiant in an exquisite kente dress, beautiful hairstyle, and flawless makeup for the memorable photoshoot.

5. Ghanaian couple Bridget and James steal attention with their looks

The adorable couple wore splendid outfits made of bright colors that blends perfectly well. The groom James wore a custom-made hat to match his looks. The bride looked flamboyant in a green beaded gown for the luxurious event.

6. Ghanaian groom opts for quality cotton lace for his traditional wedding

The wealthy couple looked stunning together for this photoshoot. The bride wore an off-shoulder beaded dress with cutouts at the waist flaunting some skin.

The groom used some of the kente fabric to design his three-piece outfit for the event.

7. Beautiful Ghanaian couple who can't take their hands off each

The stylish groom wore a white three-piece kaftan designed with kente fabric. The bride wore a peplum top and floor-length form-fitting skirt for the glorious ceremony.

She wore a simple black hairstyle, and mild makeup as she flaunts her engagement ring at the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh