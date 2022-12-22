Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime broke the internet when she shared photos of the house she had built for her parents

She revealed that it had been her life-long ambition to build a house for her parents and expressed satisfaction for bringing it to pass

Several netizens congratulated her on what she had done and took to the comments of her Instagram page to say a word

Nollywood actress and television anchor Nancy Isime constructed a six-bedroom home for her parents to thank her dad for always supporting her in achieving her dreams. The actress showed pictures of the house and expressed happiness at having finished it in time to give her family the keys.

Actress Nancy Isime builds a 6-bedroom house for her parents. Photo credit: nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

She wrote on her Instagram page:

One of my biggest dreams has come to fruition. I welcomed my dad and family into their fully-furnished, six-bedroom home, and it made my heart so happy.

Nancy revealed that she held a housewarming party to hand over the house keys to her parents and crown her 31st birthday.

Netizens react to photos of the house

Several netizens appreciated the actress's work and congratulated her in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

moabudu said:

Amazing my darling. Well done, so so proud of you. The blessings and glory that this will bring to you will be limitless ❤️

gloriaosarfo commented:

Happy birthday once again Nancy. Congratulations and may God continue to bless and honour you❤

enioluwaofficial added:

This is so beautiful Nancy, you did it again. Love You!!!❤️

mizwanneka remarked:

Nancy baby this is sooooooo cool ❤️ God will continue to bless you and make all things beautiful for you

Source: YEN.com.gh