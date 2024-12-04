Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, looked effortlessly chic in a red outfit

The award-winning musician has gone viral with her two-piece outfit and unique artistic hairstyle

Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users commented on S3fa's high-fashion sense

After leaving her record label, Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has set the internet ablaze with her saucy photos.

The 29-year-old Echoke hitmaker wore a custom-made two-piece outfit by Lakopue for her daring photoshoot while showing off some skin.

S3fa looked like an African goddess in a red round-neck long-sleeved top designed with a red belt while slaying in a short red form-fitting skirt.

The style influencer S3fa looked radiant in a carefully styled African hairstyle, which consisted of circles joined together to depict unity.

S3fa's talented makeup artist did an incredible job with perfectly defined brows, contouring, and lipstick choices.

She finished her look with long gold acrylic nails adorned with teardrops for dramatic effects and elegantly posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa wins over internet with red outfit

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner led netizens in commenting on S3fa's outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iam_kojodarko stated:

"Just food for thought, you could have had a white background."

Jamesgardinergh stated:

"This is faya 🔥."

stonebwoy_ba stated:

"So pretty ❤️❤️❤️."

lalixlolaofficial stated:

"Stunning 😍."

kr3kr3_nfoni stated:

"Jeeeeeeeeesus, I can't skip this chaaaaaaley everything on point ❤️🔥 my celebrity crush 😍."

moni_thessy stated:

"Soo pretty 🔥😍. "

the_hairconfidant stated:

"Mine butterflies 🦋 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iammzgee stated:

"Mia b3 tugbeze ❤️."

dance_biscuit_gh stated:

"Christmas Ewe❤️❤️."

bigslime866 stated:

"My crush ❤️❤️."

maxkofie20 stated:

"My beautiful superstar ❤️❤️."

S3fa rocks jersey and lace skirt

Ghanaian singer S3fa wowed her audience with her electrifying performance and stylish look. She wore a white and green jersey with twelve boldly printed on it and paired it with a green tulle skirt.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa shows off her flat tummy abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about S3fa who took over the streets of New York with her skimpy outfits.

She posed in the middle of the street rocking a striped shirt and short skirt for her viral photoshoot.

Many social media users commented on S3fa's high fashion sense and perfect skin tone makeup.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

