Ghanaian bride Doreenda's masterpiece kente gown with embroidery sleeves has become the talk of the town

The plus-size bride prayed throughout as she sat down calmly for her bridal makeup and hairstyling

Some social media users who know the bride have described her as a great person with exceptional traits

Ghanaian bride Doreenda with a beautiful smile, has collaborated with top fashion designer Sauf Dieu Couture to design elegant and unique outfits for her luxurious wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Doreenda looks gorgeous in these photos. Photo credit: @albaexperience

The gorgeous bride Doreenda looked exquisite in flawless makeup and charming hair styled by Strandsghana.

The professional hairstylist disclosed that the bride took a nap after she finished the makeup application before her wedding.

Ghanaian bride Doreenda looks regal in a stylish kente gown

Ghanaian bride looked effortlessly chic in a classy and colourful kente gown with embroidery sleeves for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride slays in beaded long-sleeve white lace gown

Ghanaian bride Doreenda looked absolutely gorgeous in a turtleneck long-sleeve gown with detachable floor-sweeping skirt for her white wedding.

She dazzled in a centre-parted frontal ponytail hairdo and beautiful skin tone makeup for the bridal photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Doreenda's spectacular kente gon

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Redeemerschapel stated:

All glory to God. Congratulations to our sister @doreendasarpong. May your home be forever blessed!!!

ab_discretion stated:

This lady deserves all this love and more! You need to meet her to know such an angel she is..congratulations hun, and may the almighty bless your home with continuous laughter ❤

Kwartengadoma stated:

This is my portion in Jesus' mighty name, AMEN

Doreendasarpong stated:

My number one designer; love you, Mimi

Al93tmeme stated:

I want a girl for marriage❤️❤️

ahwenepamakeova_gh stated:

beauri

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a stated:

Such a beautiful, classy bride

Tippshiveblog stated:

Congratulations…… she’s the one I know.

Foodbankgh stated:

Look at my girl

ponyworld_bydebecca stated:

Gorgeous

anada_candyy stated:

please tell me the song is also by who

_efya._ stated:

Wow, makeup is stunning ❤️ @geepmakeova_gh

