2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie is celebrating her birthday in grand style

The professional hair stylist and makeup artist has won over social media users with her glamorous look

Some of Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Afriyie's birthday photos trending on Instagram

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie has shared beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday after competing in the esteemed pageant.

The former University of Ghana student and professional beautician dazzled in an African print ensemble for her photoshoot.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Afriyie, slays in elegant makeup. Photo credit: @afriye_gmb2023

Afriyie, who represented the Eastern Region, looked elegant in a classy afro ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

The makeup artist styled her look with clear glass high heels and accessorised her look with gold stud earrings.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Afriyie looks gorgeous in a black cutout dress

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie graced a star-studded event with Akumaa Mama Zimbi in attendance, rocking a simple black dress.

Afriyie looked effortlessly chic in gold earrings and a flawless makeup look.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoanimaa has commented on Afriyie's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday love

aduanige_gmb23 stated:

My duty partner Ohh FriyieeeeeI miss you; happy birthday, Queen. Keep shining like the star you are ❤️

queen_kwartemaa stated:

Happy birthday ❤️

naaayeley_gmb23 stated:

Afriyie, my Love❤️ Happy birthday, dear❤️

twumwaa_gmb stated:

My work partner my bedmate Have a blast, Afriyie. You’re blessed

mahmie_anet stated:

Happy birthday, my girl God bless you more for us ❤️

qweku_celebrity stated:

Happy birthday, Queen May your special day be of the greatness you bring to your role

wunie_gmb_23 stated:

Hbd queen

Bulleyroselyn stated:

Happy birthday to you, dear. May God's favour and grace be upon you as you celebrate your day.

