Fella Makafui: AMG Medikal's Wife Looks Smoking Hot In Red Cutout Fishnet Dress And Curly Hairstyle
- YOLO star Fella Makafui is trending on Instagram with her daring outfit and charming hairstyle on Instagram
- The female style influencer looked terrific in a fishnet for new photoshoot after buying a new expensive car
- A bevvy of female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's sassy outfit while admiring her flawless makeup
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is constantly setting new fashion trends for fashionistas bold enough to show off their skin in skimpy outfits.
The happily married woman always looks incredible in stunning outfits that highlight her famous curves at public and private events.
In a viral photo trending on Instagram, the mother-of-one wore a white strapless bra and shorts that she styled with a red fishnet dress.
Fella Makafui wore heavy makeup, glossy lipstick and a curly frontal hairstyle for her swimming lessons.
Check out the photos below;
Fella Makafui slays in a classy one-hand corseted dress
The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella served boss-lady vibes with her stylish corporate dress and black pump heels.
Fella Makafui looked elegant in a shoulder-level bob hairstyle while flaunting her black designer handbag.
Check out the photos below;
Famous actress Princess Shyngle has commented on Fella Makafui's sultry photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Princesshyngle stated:
Perfection
queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:
Whoooshhh
Andydostygh stated:
Akosua smart
Lurebysalma stated:
Eiii sister precious
voga_tresses stated:
Biggest Fela❤️❤️❤️
Kukuaerica stated:
Ey❤️ Biggest Fella
gloria_owusu_darkwah stated:
Why are you so beautiful
cocoa_strength stated:
It looks good on everyone
hajiasnowcosmetics_aesthetics stated:
Beautiful
deborahasiedu381 stated:
Dammsee full package
belindadzattah stated:
My baby ❤️
Hailliesumneyofficial stated:
Go Girl
Tashaamos stated:
My wife ❤️
Vincentdoct stated:
Too beautiful ❤️❤️
royyal_bllush stated:
Beautiful
Sistaafia stated:
You are a hard girl, roff
Kobirana stated:
No gree for anybody. Higher you go ❤️
Fella Makafui Stuns In Strapless Brown Lace Short Dress And GH¢14,500 Versace Sandals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who loves experimenting with her hairdo choices to complement her extraordinary beauty.
Fella Makafui's effortlessly chic strapless attire from Lure by Salma's latest collection has become the buzz of the town.
Numerous female celebrities have remarked on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging ensemble and high-end footwear.
Source: YEN.com.gh