Roselyn Ngissah : Ghanaian Actress stuns in beautiful birthday photos

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah , has stormed the internet with very beautiful photos as she marks her plus one today

Roselyn Ngissah dazzled in her birthday photoshoot with an ethereal and elaborate outfits which are sweeping fans and netizens

The screen goddess explained what is meant by 'nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday'

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah , turns plus one today, February 2, 2022 and the internet is flooded with tons of photos and wishful thoughts from fans and admirers across the nation.

Actress Roselyn Ngissah is one of the house-hold names in the Ghanaian movie industry. She has inspired many ladies we see today on screens today in her career path.

In a social media post shared by the actress, Roselyn Ngissah dressed beautifully in emerald green dresses with some style and fashionable touch on their pieces.

The actress looked ravishing with her look especially for her hair and makeup. Roselyn Ngissah did justice to her voluminous hair and subtle make up.

Roselyn Ngissah.source: Instagram/@ngissah

Source: Instagram

She captioned the photo:

"Happy birthday to you ROSELYN NGISSAH"

Comments

Many social media users have taken to social to share their wishful thoughts for the actress beneath the post.

@kalybos1

"Happy Birthday Rose. I heart you rough rough. cheers"

@comedianwaris

"Happy birthday to u sweet heart"

@reginavanhelvert_

"Roselynnn happy birthday hun"

@missgeeonly

"Happiest birthday"

@sellygalley

"And you look stunningggggggg! happy birthday dearest Rose"

@gracelove4real

"Happy birthday to dear wishing u long outstanding life full of happiness"

@razakaisha1

"Happy blessed birthday my dear sis more life and good health"

@kofikoomsongh

"Lord, as @selassie_ibrahim prayed and we know God you will answer…. Dear God, strengthens this woman …. This is all what she needs for her battle because she a great fighter…. Big ups Mamacita"

