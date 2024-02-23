Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has blasted Piesie Esther for overdressing to impress her fans

He lashed out at her glam team for putting together an outfit that made her look like a villain in a movie

Some social media users commented on the video that is trending on Instagram

Fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther's elegant green dress on his fashion review show.

On February 1, Piesie Esther ushered her followers into the new month with a beautiful photo of herself in a glamorous green dress with puff faux fur sleeves.

The Waye Me Yie hitmaker's fashion designer used different fabrics, including a two-tone sequin, a floral lace with fur and a plain green fabric to design the outfit.

The celebrity mother, Piesie Esther, looked charming in flawless makeup and frontal coloured hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out Piesie Esther's outfit below:

Charlie Dior blasts Piesie Esther in a viral video

Charlie Dior gave an in-depth analysis of Piesie Esther's outfit on his fashion review show. He changed her name from Piesie Esther to Piesie Easter.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor and others reacted to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Celestinedonkormusic stated:

She is missing my boots

Ghanaianduchess stated:

Sometimes her dresses are a bit over the top, its not everyday you have to be kusuu like that, she needs to tone it down and simple coz theres beauty in simplicity.

iam_bentil66 stated:

Sometimes what you say about they're dress is tooo much ......cool down

chic_plus_plaza stated:

I agree with Charlie dior that there's too much going on in this look. But that's rich coming from Charlie dior who cannot dress to save his life! Ne dressing tantai

rasslovia1 stated:

Sad part is he knows nothing about fashion. Dude runs around in box pleated shorts thinking he is getting on a billboard yet criticizes people who actually dress up. It’s really sad people take him serious.

akonoba_ama1 stated:

And who said she is dressed to impress you…. Please shut up HE -SHE

