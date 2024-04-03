The Glitz Africa Magazine, led by Claudia Lumor, has featured three market women on their digital cover

The outstanding women belong to the famous Market Women Association located at the Makola Market

Some social users have applauded the team for sharing the stories of their incredible women to the world

Some Ghanaian market women who belong to the Happy Town project, which Ghanaian dancer Official Starter founded, are gracing the digital cover of Glitz Africa Magazine.

The three hardworking women wore coloured, custom-made African print two-piece outfits with silky headscarves.

Before the editorial photoshoot, the beautiful women spent the day at Ghanaian musician Becca's Kora Spa for their massage, pedicure and manicure.

Makola Women slay in African print dresses. Photo credit: @glitzafrica.

These women have overcome obstacles to raise their children, start their own companies, reject ageism, and reimagine what it means to be a "viral sensation."

Their accomplishment has demonstrated to the world that happiness knows no age boundaries and that women of all ages can do incredible things in life while being loyal to who they truly are.

Watch the video as Claudia Lumor talks about the digital cover featuring three Makola women

Makola woman selling palm nuts rocks classy outfit

The beautiful woman Comfort Fofo Mills, who sells palm nuts, looked stunning in a short-sleeve outfit with embroidery for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Makola woman looks terrific in an off-shoulder dress

For this photoshoot, Ghanaian market woman Gifty Amerley turned heads in a three-quarter sleeve dress and gold earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Makola woman looks gorgeous in an African print dress and beads

Ghanaian market woman Juliana Kwei Teley looked astonishing in a colourful two-piece African print dress and lovely handmade beads.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Glitz Africa Magazine's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

teacherblessing_official stated:

Lovely God bless you more

Ellendavisinteriordesign stated:

This is an astonishing initiative. Well done @claudialumor and team

Jayclaudbeauty stated:

Love love love this ! Well done❤️

beyoutiful_hairghana stated:

Awwww God bless you ❤

Dacostavibes stated:

Celebrating the everyday quintessential woman ...

lady_juanita stated:

Things we love to hear

a.confi stated:

This is beautiful

Beenhanced stated:

That’s lovely❤

Adelaideasamany stated:

@claudialumor thank you! Seeing you at Gutsy women's conference was an icing on the cake for me after admiring you for years! You have a heart of Gold .... on behalf of our mothers, i say, thank you and God bless you! Keep inspiring inclusion!

beautiful_franca stated:

@claudialumor God bless you and your team

Raquellebrand stated:

This is amazing! God bless you @claudialumor for this!

quophi_michaels stated:

Incredible ❤ @claudialumor

Claudia Lumor Makes An Impeccable Fashion Statement On Her 43rd Birthday In This White Cape Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa Magazine Claudia Lumor, who celebrated her birthday on June 17, 2023, a year older.

For her birthday photo shoot, the diligent mother of three adorable children donned a white, form-fitting garment with a cape.

Several Ghanaian influencers and celebrities in the fashion and beauty industries have remarked about her appearance.

