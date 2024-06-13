Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has won his fans with his new braids hairstyle

The talented comic actor looked classy as he performed at a popular lounge over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Funny Face's new hairstyle after he shared photos on Instagram

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly called Funny Face, has gone viral with his new hairstyle.

The Chorkor Trotro actor looked dapper in a neatly braided short hairstyle with black tread. This unique hairstyle is worn mainly by women, especially villagers in some parts of the country.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face rocks designer outfits. Photo credit: @therealfunnyface.

Source: Instagram

Funny Face wore a black round-neck tee shirt accessorised with a gold necklace while rocking stylish sunglasses.

The father of twins posed in his well-decorated living room, which featured a framed artwork of his children.

Check out the photos below:

Funny Face performs at a plush lounge

Ghanaian entertainer Funny Face got the crowd on their feet as he performed his hit song, Cow and Chicken, at a plush lounge in Accra.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Funny Face's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wendygloryofficial stated:

Wiii..I was like what is wrong with this picture eiii Yewu oooo

iamphylxgh_ stated:

Who did this to Funny Face?

frimpong_serwaa1 stated:

This hairstyle is the real G ….

akornoba_serwaa stated:

Yaw Boateng Bone b3n na yay3 wo

official_dacoster stated:

Aeii Awurade the pose k!lled me seff

mhocesjnr1 stated:

Eii the matter turn bloody

Dennisquainoo stated:

Terebo West

ziggles_images stated:

Yaw Boateng b3kum nipa . This one dea 50billion oo

mariamstella_badu stated:

Eeii this one is called Abebrese hair

givtti_ stated:

For real?

Ghanafuonsem stated:

I now understand why Jesus wept

efyadonkor_gh stated:

My baby won't kii me with laughter

iamphylxgh_ stated:

Who did this to Funny Face?

paakwesi_humbleafrican stated:

I hope big Nyash didn't influence you to do this?

Funny Face's Baby Mama Steals The Spotlight At 1957 Movie Premiere As She Slays Like A Bride

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how comedian Funny Face's baby mama always looked chic in traditional attire at the Kyekyeku movie launch, Ghanaian

Vanessa Nicole accessorised her ensemble for the star-studded event with several earrings and nose rings.

Social media users have commented about Vanessa Nicole's gorgeous ensemble and haircut.

Source: YEN.com.gh