Funny Face: Ghanaian Comedian Shows Off His New Braids Hairstyle: "Head of Medusa"
- Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has won his fans with his new braids hairstyle
- The talented comic actor looked classy as he performed at a popular lounge over the weekend
- Some social media users have commented on Funny Face's new hairstyle after he shared photos on Instagram
Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly called Funny Face, has gone viral with his new hairstyle.
The Chorkor Trotro actor looked dapper in a neatly braided short hairstyle with black tread. This unique hairstyle is worn mainly by women, especially villagers in some parts of the country.
Funny Face wore a black round-neck tee shirt accessorised with a gold necklace while rocking stylish sunglasses.
The father of twins posed in his well-decorated living room, which featured a framed artwork of his children.
Check out the photos below:
Funny Face performs at a plush lounge
Ghanaian entertainer Funny Face got the crowd on their feet as he performed his hit song, Cow and Chicken, at a plush lounge in Accra.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Funny Face's new look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Wendygloryofficial stated:
Wiii..I was like what is wrong with this picture eiii Yewu oooo
iamphylxgh_ stated:
Who did this to Funny Face?
frimpong_serwaa1 stated:
This hairstyle is the real G ….
akornoba_serwaa stated:
Yaw Boateng Bone b3n na yay3 wo
official_dacoster stated:
Aeii Awurade the pose k!lled me seff
mhocesjnr1 stated:
Eii the matter turn bloody
Dennisquainoo stated:
Terebo West
ziggles_images stated:
Yaw Boateng b3kum nipa . This one dea 50billion oo
mariamstella_badu stated:
Eeii this one is called Abebrese hair
givtti_ stated:
For real?
Ghanafuonsem stated:
I now understand why Jesus wept
efyadonkor_gh stated:
My baby won't kii me with laughter
iamphylxgh_ stated:
paakwesi_humbleafrican stated:
I hope big Nyash didn't influence you to do this?
