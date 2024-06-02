Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa is trending after rocking a purple lace dress to the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The new mother flaunted her cleavage in a strapless dress with a cape while rocking heavy makeup to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's outfit and choice of hairstyle to match her look

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, is among the worst-dressed influencers at the 2024 Telecom Ghana Music Awards.

According to some media users, Asantewaa wore the wrong dress for the red carpet. Some described her dress as perfect for her child’s christening ceremony.

Some fashion critics also stated that Asantewaa’s dress was not a perfect fit, as the oversized corset and detached cape made her very uncomfortable at the star-studded event.

Asantewaa looked elegant in a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her stunning look on the red carpet.

Asantewaa looks regal in kente ensemble

Asantewaa turned heads in a colourful kente ensemble for her birthday photoshoot after donating to a children's hospital.

Ghanaians comment on Asantewaa's TGMA 24 outfit

adwubi2015 stated:

So where are all the designer in Ghana this red carpet is so embarrassing

anada_candyy stated:

Most of them don’t want to waste money on a one day dress ,most Ghanaians don’t want to spend money on their dresses but they want to look good

rebeccaarthur220 stated:

Asantewaa fashion sense is very poor,what is this

Tillydevon stated:

Hmmm the school prom attire is better than most of these

ekuaaa_rm stated:

The corset has shifted ooh or ??

that_kojo stated:

She doesn’t even know the designer?

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen stated:

Hmm asem oo. Is the first part of the dress wow then you see the bottom p3 then The curtains and tablecloths ahh wow. As their tailor sleeping or drunk to finish their dresses anaa . Ekasen. Nah yo

naaadubea stated:

Na why are they holding hands? Ei Block chain

whitelove_me stated:

Is she going for a baby christening?

jee_jee_play stated:

Whose wedding pls?

mzzmaya77 stated:

Do they watch AMVCA , Met gala n co cos this one dierrr no no no

otisisaac_kobbyjnr stated:

Asantewaa de3 hmm

