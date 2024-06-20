2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Esi, has turned heads with her stunning outfit in a viral video

The young lawyer and politician looked radiant in a classy skirt that Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Akua Addo

Some social media users have commented on Esi's breathtaking outfit and hairstyle

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Oheneba Akosua Safoah Esq, has joined the fashionistas slaying in the custom-made Metakay skirts.

The beauty queen and one of the judges for the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions wore a stunning corseted African print top and a red wavy skirt.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi, slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @regal_esi

The Central Regional representative wore a voluminous curly hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings, a bracelet and an expensive gold wristwatch to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Esi, slays in an African print dress

The pretty lawyer and beauty queen looked classy in an African print dress with lace overlay for her video shoot.

Check out the photos below:

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Naa Dedei, has commented on Esi's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naadedei_botchwey stated:

Esi papa bi! Aho)f3 hemaa

eli_kharis stated:

Absolutely stunning @regal_esi Shine on Queen!

Missamoani stated:

So beautiful ❤️. Me Counsel nie!

iamabena1 stated:

You look splendid

Thequeenteiya stated:

Senior Queen and more . Mfantsiman old girl

Metakay stated:

You look amazing.

one_juliette stated:

Our queen

Vendajules stated:

A beauty we have missed you

nanakwadwogyimah stated:

Ohemaa U look amazing Our special assistance Movement For Change

Portiawekia stated:

Yes your honor , yes my queen

Iamayeley stated:

My Beautiful Queen

Surayamkgh stated:

Ate ate ayd

Joycelynsimpson stated:

Beautiful

Meet 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Esi, The First Beauty Queen To Be Called The Ghana Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Esi, the 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, the first queen to be called to the Ghana Bar.

The Movement for Change team member looked stunning with perfectly applied cosmetics and defined eyebrows.

The young achiever has received congratulations from previous candidates and winners of Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

