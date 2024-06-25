Nigerian musician Davido has got his fans worldwide teary after shedding tears of joy at his wedding

The celebrity couple look stunning together in stylish white ensembles and expensive beads to accessorise their looks

Some social media users have commented on Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding videos

Nigerian musician David Adedeji, popularly called Davido, couldn't hide his tears as Chioma's father prayed for them during their lavish wedding.

This came after Nigerian chef Chioma presented Davido with a cup of palm wine as part of their customary rites.

Davido and Chioma rock stylish outfits for their plush wedding. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog.

Chioma's father asked for divine blessings and prosperity for the young celebrity couple with beautiful twins.

Style influencer Chioma looked ethereal in a white corseted ensemble with a long train, wearing beautiful beaded sandals.

Celebrity groom Davido wore a stylish white three-piece outfit and matching mobutu hat to ask for his baby mama's hand in marriage.

Watch the video below:

Davido assures Chioma's parents he will take care of her

Assurance hitmaker Davido has shown maturity by promising to take care of his beautiful wife, Chioma, in the presence of both families at their plush wedding.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented as Davido weeps at his luxurious wedding ceremony

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Gagaifyreviews stated:

Boss 001 ❤️❤️

abbykiss52 stated:

he remember is mum absent ❤️❤️❤️God bless your union forever is the deal❤️

iam_bmodel stated:

This is the kind of father in-law we all need, the prayers, the embrace, the show of love. May God bless their union

marybakes_ stated:

Cubans chief priest be acting like Davido second daddy

nwa__mianky stated:

Cubana cp na u wan marry David?

Zinomelayethemoneygirl stated:

Tears of joy

blessing_ekaka stated:

This union is blessed ❤❤❤

tipsy_fitness2020 stated:

Make Nigerians no forget day Price for Tomatoes don high ohh

fizu_001 stated:

Bad boy is crying

