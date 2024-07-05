Global site navigation

Benedicta Gafah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Classy In A Red Strapless Dress And Pearly Necklace
by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has released another daring outfit available at her plush boutique
  • The hardworking businesswoman flaunted her curves in the short bodycon dress while posing in different angles
  • Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's flawless beauty and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir after flaunting her smooth body in a short red dress for her latest photoshoot.

The fashion entrepreneur famously known for shooting movies in the local dialect looked spectacular in a red strapless dress designed with a red bow tie.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.
Benedicta Gafah, popularly called Empress Dictabee, accessorised her look with round beaded earrings, a pearly necklace, and a stylish round bracelet.

While modelling in white stilettos, the Kumawood star looked flamboyant in flawless makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah slays in a two-piece outfit

Benedicta Gafah looked like a Barbie doll, rocking a colourful halter neck top and green pleated skirt.

She wore a voluminous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her black Balenciaga bag.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

the_supreme__counsellor stated:

Inside and out

nanafrema_ stated:

Red is definitely your colour ❤️

Johngimmi stated:

You've said it all, queen ❤️

aminu_aish stated:

Loveeee the dress ❤️

Cantonajhay stated:

Emprezzzzzz ❤️

gabrieljesusprodigal stated:

Lovely ❤️

_amarisaa stated:

My idoL ❤️❤️

Eatingwithgods stated:

Wow!

derbyfhatuwanielvisjr stated:

Superb ❤️❤️❤️

__.mrjay stated:

@empress_dictabee you look good on this red dress

Scyllah stated:

most beautiful ❤️

Clarebellz stated:

Nanama❤️

sir_paakow stated:

Womaaaannnn❤️❤️

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

Gorgeous babe

Adjwoa.__ stated:

Blonde hair looks so good on you

ms_ceccy stated:

Beautiful empress ❤️❤️

g_nins_closet stated:

My Ahuofe mu Afuofe❤️

__.mrjay stated:

@empress_dictabee do you know something??

slyles24 stated:

Please join nollywood sweetheart you too fine

Worst-Dressed At TGMA 24: Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, Becca And 7 Celebs Rock Stylish Looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, and other well-known Ghanaian celebs who trended online with their looks at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Several prominent female celebrities, such as Gyakie, suffered wardrobe malfunctions during the weekend's star-studded event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of celebrities who looked their worst at the star-studded event.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

