Benedicta Gafah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Classy In A Red Strapless Dress And Pearly Necklace
- Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has released another daring outfit available at her plush boutique
- The hardworking businesswoman flaunted her curves in the short bodycon dress while posing in different angles
- Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's flawless beauty and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir after flaunting her smooth body in a short red dress for her latest photoshoot.
The fashion entrepreneur famously known for shooting movies in the local dialect looked spectacular in a red strapless dress designed with a red bow tie.
Benedicta Gafah, popularly called Empress Dictabee, accessorised her look with round beaded earrings, a pearly necklace, and a stylish round bracelet.
While modelling in white stilettos, the Kumawood star looked flamboyant in flawless makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle.
Check out the photos below:
Benedicta Gafah slays in a two-piece outfit
Benedicta Gafah looked like a Barbie doll, rocking a colourful halter neck top and green pleated skirt.
She wore a voluminous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her black Balenciaga bag.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
the_supreme__counsellor stated:
Inside and out
nanafrema_ stated:
Red is definitely your colour ❤️
Johngimmi stated:
You've said it all, queen ❤️
aminu_aish stated:
Loveeee the dress ❤️
Cantonajhay stated:
Emprezzzzzz ❤️
gabrieljesusprodigal stated:
Lovely ❤️
_amarisaa stated:
My idoL ❤️❤️
Eatingwithgods stated:
Wow!
derbyfhatuwanielvisjr stated:
Superb ❤️❤️❤️
__.mrjay stated:
@empress_dictabee you look good on this red dress
Scyllah stated:
most beautiful ❤️
Clarebellz stated:
Nanama❤️
sir_paakow stated:
Womaaaannnn❤️❤️
morrismorgankwarteng stated:
Gorgeous babe
Adjwoa.__ stated:
Blonde hair looks so good on you
ms_ceccy stated:
Beautiful empress ❤️❤️
g_nins_closet stated:
My Ahuofe mu Afuofe❤️
__.mrjay stated:
@empress_dictabee do you know something??
slyles24 stated:
Please join nollywood sweetheart you too fine
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
