Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has released another daring outfit available at her plush boutique

The hardworking businesswoman flaunted her curves in the short bodycon dress while posing in different angles

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's flawless beauty and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir after flaunting her smooth body in a short red dress for her latest photoshoot.

The fashion entrepreneur famously known for shooting movies in the local dialect looked spectacular in a red strapless dress designed with a red bow tie.

Benedicta Gafah slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah, popularly called Empress Dictabee, accessorised her look with round beaded earrings, a pearly necklace, and a stylish round bracelet.

While modelling in white stilettos, the Kumawood star looked flamboyant in flawless makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah slays in a two-piece outfit

Benedicta Gafah looked like a Barbie doll, rocking a colourful halter neck top and green pleated skirt.

She wore a voluminous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her black Balenciaga bag.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

the_supreme__counsellor stated:

Inside and out

nanafrema_ stated:

Red is definitely your colour ❤️

Johngimmi stated:

You've said it all, queen ❤️

aminu_aish stated:

Loveeee the dress ❤️

Cantonajhay stated:

Emprezzzzzz ❤️

gabrieljesusprodigal stated:

Lovely ❤️

_amarisaa stated:

My idoL ❤️❤️

Eatingwithgods stated:

Wow!

derbyfhatuwanielvisjr stated:

Superb ❤️❤️❤️

__.mrjay stated:

@empress_dictabee you look good on this red dress

Scyllah stated:

most beautiful ❤️

Clarebellz stated:

Nanama❤️

sir_paakow stated:

Womaaaannnn❤️❤️

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

Gorgeous babe

Adjwoa.__ stated:

Blonde hair looks so good on you

ms_ceccy stated:

Beautiful empress ❤️❤️

g_nins_closet stated:

My Ahuofe mu Afuofe❤️

__.mrjay stated:

@empress_dictabee do you know something??

slyles24 stated:

Please join nollywood sweetheart you too fine

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh