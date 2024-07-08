Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior was one of the worst-dressed male influencers at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

The outspoken TV presenter wore a black ensemble and matching black boots to the music awards show

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's outfit and designer sunglasses at the event

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior failed to impress fashionistas with his black ensemble at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The fashionista wore a black long-sleeve wrap shirt and trousers that he styled with a black pleated skirt.

Charlie Dior rocks a black outfit to Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

The red carpet host at the top music awards, Charlie Dior, wore heavy makeup and accessorised his look with stud earrings and expensive bracelets.

Charlie Dior looked classy in stylish black sunglasses and black pointed boots to complete his look.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior performs with Sista Afia on stage at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards

Charlie Dior couldn't help himself but show off his impressive dance moves as Ghanaian musician Sista Afia performed her hit songs at the event.

Jeje hitmaker Sista Afia looked gorgeous in a short strapless dress and elegant designer high heels.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Charlie Dior's elegant outfit at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Arabaglitz stated:

Su Charlie decided to wear the skirt on the trousers jxt to make us feel guilty onnnn

lavy_maserati stated:

Like some high school entertainment fun fair

ny_buaso stated:

I smiled throughout

iam_ezerhaun1 stated:

We will be buuurrrnniing this look

Kojoshugga stated:

Such a dead body dress... come talk about our celebrities here again

Kuborlorgurl stated:

Ghana’s Saucy Santana, he looks good though

Juliusdavinci stated:

should I go ahead and criticize the outfit ?

maame_akua_esi_nsonwaa stated:

Charlie is look cute

amanda05_love27 stated:

The look is giving abrewa borga

Efyaeva stated:

Don’t add to my anger issues

Youngobedoel stated:

Over, over, one brother

