Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Medikal wore a uniquely designed black gown to the red carpet-event

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin and other celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's classy look

Ghanaian actress Precious Fella Makafui, popularly called Fella Makafui, won the Actress Of The Year award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend.

The style influencer stole the spotlight at the star-studded event with her glamorous black gown on the red carpet.

Fella Makafui stuns in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui flaunted her voluptuous figure in a beaded floor-sweeping gown designed with rhinestones and glass to make her glow as she gave a powerful speech after receiving her award.

Medikal's ex-wife looked flawless in makeup, with a perfect skin tone and a long curly hairstyle. She accessorized her look with silver earrings.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui slays in a stylish dress

Fella Makafui looked effortlessly chic in a cleavage-baring spaghetti strap dress for her dinner date.

She styled her look with a black clutch purse while modelling in yellow strappy high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on Fella Makafui's stunning outfit to the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Vicamichaels stated:

Beautiful

iamabena1 stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

Wesleykessegh stated:

Eish Charley

Eunicegovina stated:

Beautiful dear, proud number 9 family member

chrisnunies_gh stated:

Fella will burn y’all on this internet

Lalixlolaofficial stated:

Too much beauty

Rubyclassy stated:

You can’t be a number 9 and not know how to steeeeeezeee This is giving steeeze and composure

reginavanhelvert_ stated:

You look gorgeous

Ihobbshairextensions stated:

You go girl! Cheering for you from Ireland

trishawhyte91 stated:

Her royal majesty in her own kingdom ❤️, shine on mama

Cwabeniade stated:

You have a beautiful smile

amasarah_arah stated:

Keep choking us are you beautiful ❤️

Sackeypat stated:

Beautiful lady ❤️❤️

Spicekay stated:

See my beautiful number 9 sister we love you ❤️❤️❤️

Salmamumin stated:

Wow so gorgeous

