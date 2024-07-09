S3fa: Ghanaian Musician Flaunts Her Flat Tummy In A Stylish Striped Shirt And Short Skirt In The US
- Ghanaian musician S3fa loves to showcase her flawless body in skimpy outfits for her video shoots
- The style influencer styled her look with an expensive designer bag and elegant shoes
- Some social media users have commented on S3fa's stunning look and hairstyle on Instagram
Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has asked her fans to embrace her new identity and high fashion sense.
The 29-year-old was among the top female musicians who performed at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend.
In a viral photo, the curvy musician looked spectacular in a long-sleeve crop shirt and short skirt styled with a designer belt.
S3fa wore a long, curly, centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses.
The style influencer S3fa styled her look with a clutch and white pointed slingback shoes to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
S3fa flaunts her cleavage and thighs in a see-through outfit
The vibration hitmaker S3fa looked smoking hot in a black see-through top and thigh-high skirt for her video shoot.
She wore a curly fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup while accessorising her look with silver earrings.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on S3fa's daring outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Asantewaa.wendy_ stated:
She’s Hot ❤️❤️
iam_daasebre stated:
Y’all your mistress and that’s on periodtt ❤️❤️❤️‼️
Abronomanyarkoah stated:
What will be will be
yung_mazi_lba_ stated:
Babe
Badbradpic stated:
Star girl
Stillsweetmike stated:
Beautiful
gaisiefianko_yb stated:
❤️Damn
Stunnernewboi stated:
Queen
richway_kelvinbowy stated:
Skin
official_dacoster stated:
S3fa!
2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB trends with her stylish white tulle dress and flawless makeup
sark_eugene stated:
Evergreen Beauty ❤️
Dumanyojustine stated:
Ayigbe toffee
r_enam_ stated:
I just finished listening to this song ❤️,and you just popped on my TL with such fierceness .
Myssnadia stated:
The makeup is not makeuping
queeneshun1 stated:
Tell them
its_tiyuhna stated:
Why am I hearing “obolo” in the song or
S3fa Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Pants At Odwira Festival
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about top musician S3fa who stole the show with her stunning dress at the 2023 Odwira Festival.
The Echoke hitmaker wore a daring outfit and glamorous outfit to the annual event. Some social media users have blasted the beauty goddess for flaunting her skin at the event.
