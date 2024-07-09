Ghanaian musician S3fa loves to showcase her flawless body in skimpy outfits for her video shoots

The style influencer styled her look with an expensive designer bag and elegant shoes

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's stunning look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has asked her fans to embrace her new identity and high fashion sense.

The 29-year-old was among the top female musicians who performed at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend.

Ghanaian musician S3fa slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

In a viral photo, the curvy musician looked spectacular in a long-sleeve crop shirt and short skirt styled with a designer belt.

S3fa wore a long, curly, centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in stylish sunglasses.

The style influencer S3fa styled her look with a clutch and white pointed slingback shoes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

S3fa flaunts her cleavage and thighs in a see-through outfit

The vibration hitmaker S3fa looked smoking hot in a black see-through top and thigh-high skirt for her video shoot.

She wore a curly fringe hairstyle and flawless makeup while accessorising her look with silver earrings.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's daring outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Asantewaa.wendy_ stated:

She’s Hot ❤️❤️

iam_daasebre stated:

Y’all your mistress and that’s on periodtt ❤️❤️❤️‼️

Abronomanyarkoah stated:

What will be will be

yung_mazi_lba_ stated:

Babe

Badbradpic stated:

Star girl

Stillsweetmike stated:

Beautiful

gaisiefianko_yb stated:

❤️Damn

Stunnernewboi stated:

Queen

richway_kelvinbowy stated:

Skin

official_dacoster stated:

S3fa!

sark_eugene stated:

Evergreen Beauty ❤️

Dumanyojustine stated:

Ayigbe toffee

r_enam_ stated:

I just finished listening to this song ❤️,and you just popped on my TL with such fierceness .

Myssnadia stated:

The makeup is not makeuping

queeneshun1 stated:

Tell them

its_tiyuhna stated:

Why am I hearing “obolo” in the song or

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh