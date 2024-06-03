Ghanaian female musician Piesie Esther never disappoints with her red carpet looks

The style influencer wore a purple gown designed by her longtime male fashion designer to the TGMA 24

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's stylish look and hairstyle to the music awards ceremony

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has become the talk of the town after slaying in a magnificent outfit to the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The award-winning female singer with many hit songs always chooses the right clothing to match the theme of every event she attends.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther slays in a purple dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Piesie Esther has been selected among the few best-dressed celebrities at the annual music awards.

She wore a short-sleeved corseted lace gown with embellishment that clinched to the body. She wore flawless makeup and a 360 frontal lace hairstyle.

Piesie Esther slays in a beaded dress to celebrate her birthday

Ghanaian style influencer Piesie Esther looked incredible in a beaded lace dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaians comment on Piesie Esther's TGMA outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nanayawodo stated:

Piesieeeeee I’m buying this with a lot of gooollllllddddd

vonny_paris stated:

Pls is vgma and tgma the same because im confused

lanyobi_kitchen stated:

I must say am impressed by these Ghanaian dress makers

mzz_alan stated:

Beautiful but let’s wait for Mrs hopeson Adorye lol

official_dj_nico_gh stated:

She’s looking splendid ❤️❤️

jessi_jhay stated:

Please where is Diana Asamoah

nanaserwaalinky stated:

She doesn’t joke

desleek_fashion_hub stated:

Beautiful dress

huda_the_gem stated:

Stunning

Iammandyluv stated:

This is what we are looking for

maakosua_broni stated:

@piesieesther never disappoints Omg

