TGMA 24: Piesie Esther Beats All Gospel Musicians With Her Stunning Structured Gown And Blond Hair
- Ghanaian female musician Piesie Esther never disappoints with her red carpet looks
- The style influencer wore a purple gown designed by her longtime male fashion designer to the TGMA 24
- Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's stylish look and hairstyle to the music awards ceremony
Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has become the talk of the town after slaying in a magnificent outfit to the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The award-winning female singer with many hit songs always chooses the right clothing to match the theme of every event she attends.
Piesie Esther has been selected among the few best-dressed celebrities at the annual music awards.
She wore a short-sleeved corseted lace gown with embellishment that clinched to the body. She wore flawless makeup and a 360 frontal lace hairstyle.
Watch the video below:
Piesie Esther slays in a beaded dress to celebrate her birthday
Ghanaian style influencer Piesie Esther looked incredible in a beaded lace dress for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians comment on Piesie Esther's TGMA outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Nanayawodo stated:
Piesieeeeee I’m buying this with a lot of gooollllllddddd
vonny_paris stated:
Pls is vgma and tgma the same because im confused
lanyobi_kitchen stated:
I must say am impressed by these Ghanaian dress makers
mzz_alan stated:
Beautiful but let’s wait for Mrs hopeson Adorye lol
official_dj_nico_gh stated:
She’s looking splendid ❤️❤️
jessi_jhay stated:
Please where is Diana Asamoah
nanaserwaalinky stated:
She doesn’t joke
desleek_fashion_hub stated:
Beautiful dress
huda_the_gem stated:
Stunning
Iammandyluv stated:
This is what we are looking for
maakosua_broni stated:
@piesieesther never disappoints Omg
Piesie Esther Overthrows Nana Ama McBrown, Rocks Frill Dress And Long Hair That Covers Her Backside
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther who glowed in a stylish dress at her December 3, 2023, launch of her Made By Grace concert.
At the star-studded event, the leading gospel musician sported a gorgeous outfit and an incredibly long haircut.
Social media fans have applauded the style influencer for motivating them with her sophisticated appearance.
