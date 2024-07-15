Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Causes A Stir As She Rocks A Simple Black Corseted Dress
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has educated her fans that summer is the best time to wear a black outfit
- The style icon dressed down decently in a black corseted dress and designer shoes while on a shopping spree
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's ready-to-wear outfit that compliments her skin tone
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is serving us black dress style inspiration with her new look during her summer vacation abroad.
The 40-year-old was photographed wearing a three-quarter-sleeved dress designed by a top Nigerian fashion designer.
Jackie Appiah styled the corseted black dress with a summer hat and a cute designer bag while modelling in classy flat sandals.
The mother-of-one accessorised her look with expensive gold stud earrings, a gold wristwatch, and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.
Stonebwoy's wife wins over the internet with her classy pink corseted jumpsuit to the Telecel Industry mixer
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy has commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
msnancy_sc stated:
"Lady in black ⚫️ "
stylebyfef_woman stated:
"Beautiful "
Mbourtal stated:
"QUEEN ♥️♥️"
abbykedomina1 stated:
"Jackie Chan"
nv_apparels stated:
"Them no dey fine pass like this joor "
itz_payson_one stated:
"My JA ❤️"
Luchydonalds stated:
"My Queen ❤️"
Nyonyogh stated:
"A gorgeous queen! We stan "
stephnice_official stated:
"Beautiful queen ❤️"
isioma_yocambel stated:
"Love your body Queen❤️"
rap_4_truth stated:
"My love ❤️"
tinababy_gh stated:
"Queen J"
hossana__ab stated:
"Massive ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
zandikamaroma stated:
"Sweetie"
samuelgokaihollywood stated:
"WOW! BEAUTIFULA HEARTBEAT!T ❤️MIND JACKIE . BEAUTIFUL AND FOREVER BEAUTIFUL SUPERSTAR ❤️"
deaconess_abokomah stated:
Wow. Beautiful.
Jackie Appiah looks classy in a two-piece outfit
For this photoshoot, Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve linen top and matching pants.
She wore an expensive, centre-parted straight hairstyle, heavy makeup, and perfectly defined eyebrows and eyeshadow to enhance her natural beauty.
Check out the photos below:
Jackie Appiah mesmerises Her Fans With a designer jacket and a Louis Vuitton Bag
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who has created a new fashion trend with matching outfits and cargo pants.
Fans of the fashionista who want to look good without spending all their money on high-end goods have found inspiration in her.
Stars from Ghana and Nigeria have praised Jackie Appiah's glitzy hairstyle and commented on her.
