Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has educated her fans that summer is the best time to wear a black outfit

The style icon dressed down decently in a black corseted dress and designer shoes while on a shopping spree

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's ready-to-wear outfit that compliments her skin tone

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is serving us black dress style inspiration with her new look during her summer vacation abroad.

The 40-year-old was photographed wearing a three-quarter-sleeved dress designed by a top Nigerian fashion designer.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shows off her designer bags. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah styled the corseted black dress with a summer hat and a cute designer bag while modelling in classy flat sandals.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with expensive gold stud earrings, a gold wristwatch, and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian style coach Ms Nancy has commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a two-piece outfit

For this photoshoot, Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve linen top and matching pants.

She wore an expensive, centre-parted straight hairstyle, heavy makeup, and perfectly defined eyebrows and eyeshadow to enhance her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah mesmerises Her Fans With a designer jacket and a Louis Vuitton Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who has created a new fashion trend with matching outfits and cargo pants.

Fans of the fashionista who want to look good without spending all their money on high-end goods have found inspiration in her.

Stars from Ghana and Nigeria have praised Jackie Appiah's glitzy hairstyle and commented on her.

