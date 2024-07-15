Stonebwoy and his wife stole the show at the first ever Telecel Ghana industry mixer event on July 13, 2024

The celebrity couple has inspired many of the fans worldwide without the designer outfits

Legendary Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone and other stars have commented on Stonebwoy's wife's outfit

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, and his beautiful wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong, were among the best-dressed celebrity couple at the TGMA 25th anniversary industry mixer.

The dental surgeon looked classy in a long-sleeve corseted jumpsuit designed with brocade and a pink stretchy fabric.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa trend with their outfit at the 25th Telecel Industry mixer. Photo credit: @drlouisa_sa.

Dr. Louisa looked charming in her signature long, curly Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup, with much emphasis on her eyebrows and cheeks.

The mother-of-two accessorised her look with a round loop earring and a gold necklace as she posed with her husband.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year winner, Stonebwoy, looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and black tie styled with a stylish jacket.

Check out the photos below:

Fans commented on Stonebwoy's wife's stunning outfit

bad_prettyvee stated:

"Mama, you look so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I think I wanna get married too"

bad_prettyvee stated:

"Bhim to the whole world ❤️❤️"

maggie_junegirl stated:

"Toooo beautiful "

reggierockstone711 stated

"YES"

great_konadu stated:

"Perfect combi "

Mauzeztete stated:

"Choose wisely, ooo"

hypeman_onegad stated:

"BHIM yo the "

Narteypablo stated:

"Mama bhim u nice pass"

Enokmensah stated:

"Bhimbwoy"

mcmiguel_officiall stated:

"This is nice ❤️"

Djshowda stated:

"@manuelphotography_official is at it again..bless up "

happyboy__007 stated:

"Only the real know those highly sort-after clothes @stonebwoy rock over there"

Dr Louisa shows off her dance moves at the 25th Telecel Industry mixer

Dr. Louisa showed off impressive dance moves as she jammed to one of her husband's hit songs at the 25th Telecel Industry mixer.

Watch the video below:

