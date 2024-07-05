Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit as she enjoyed her ice cream

The style icon is one of the few A-lister female celebrities who always inspires her followers with her unique fashion sense

Some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has mesmerised her fans after sharing beautiful photos from her luxurious summer vacation abroad.

The mother-of-one, the first female celebrity to rock a stylish Loewe outfit, has melted hearts with her new look.

Jackie Appiah stepped out casually in a blue tank top paired with Loewe jeans while enjoying her ice cream.

Jackie Appiah slays in stylish ensembles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

The style icon wore an expensive frontal lace wig she bought from popular hair vendor Serwaa Prikels to enhance her look.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a matching choker while rocking stylish sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah looks regal in a yellow one-hand dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked glamorous in a yellow dress with faux fur billowing sleeves and side-parting long curly hair.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Kimono Designed With A Hand-Embroidered Cuff And Belt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's gorgeous appearance at the TV3 Talented Kidz finale, which won over the studio attendees.

The screen diva was among the famous guest judges who selected Biskit as the kid's show's season 15 winner.

Celebrities such as Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Jackie Appiah's attire.

