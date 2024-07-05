Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Slays Elegantly In A Loewe Tank Top And Tight Jeans To Eat Ice Cream
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit as she enjoyed her ice cream
- The style icon is one of the few A-lister female celebrities who always inspires her followers with her unique fashion sense
- Some Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has mesmerised her fans after sharing beautiful photos from her luxurious summer vacation abroad.
The mother-of-one, the first female celebrity to rock a stylish Loewe outfit, has melted hearts with her new look.
Jackie Appiah stepped out casually in a blue tank top paired with Loewe jeans while enjoying her ice cream.
The style icon wore an expensive frontal lace wig she bought from popular hair vendor Serwaa Prikels to enhance her look.
Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a matching choker while rocking stylish sunglasses.
Check out the photos below:
Jackie Appiah looks regal in a yellow one-hand dress
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked glamorous in a yellow dress with faux fur billowing sleeves and side-parting long curly hair.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim has commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
selassie_ibrahim stated:
Oh yes . The base
vanessa_gyimah stated:
My Queen!
miss_akua.esq stated:
Summer babe❤️
stylebyfef_woman stated:
Nice one
sena_tsikata stated:
Enjoy!
frank_njoba stated:
Beauty and More❤️Happy new month my premium Madam
royalhighnes_448 stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️So Cute
nanaakua_jackie_appiah_ba stated:
My joy
kaiikoandvirgo stated:
Pretty
Moussakiela stated:
Very clean
rrayny1 stated:
Awww Mamiii
jackie_ba1 stated:
My Momma
Darlenebk stated:
Gems you are
Fegudavid stated:
Good day, ma I love you
Perpetualazi stated:
Beautiful Jackie
Therealsnrcaleb stated:
Everyday crush ❤️
Jackie Appiah Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Kimono Designed With A Hand-Embroidered Cuff And Belt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's gorgeous appearance at the TV3 Talented Kidz finale, which won over the studio attendees.
The screen diva was among the famous guest judges who selected Biskit as the kid's show's season 15 winner.
Celebrities such as Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Jackie Appiah's attire.
