Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has disappointed her fans after she took style inspiration from Mya Jesus

The influencer and her tailor tried to replicate a white dress worn by Mya Jesus but failed woefully, as caught on Instagram

Some social media users have blasted the fashion designer for making Asantewaa a laughing stock online

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has been busted for failing to replicate Mya Jesus' viral design for her son's dedication ceremony in America.

The mother-of-one wore a classy white lace corseted dress designed with cutout lace and brown mesh that didn't match her skin tone.

Mya Jesus and Asantewaa slay in matching white corseted outfits and gele styles. Photo credit: @asantewaaa

Asantewaa's fashion designer failed to use a suitable glittering fabric to design the sleeves and neckline.

The fashionista completed her look with a white gele that was slightly oversized as she posed for the photoshoot.

Famous businesswoman Emelia, popularly called Mya Jesus, was the first celebrity to slay in the gorgeous outfit. For her photoshoot, she looked like a supermodel.

She wore expensive silver earrings to match her designer clutch purse and outfits.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's white lace outfit

stefnie____ stated:

"Nti Asantewaa herself, was she okay wearing this outfit especially with what she has on her head????"

adu_esther_ stated:

"She can never get it right 😢😢"

Maameyaanyantah stated:

"Warri pikkin and Asantewaa pikkin"

originaljosephine1 stated:

"What I ordered vrs what I got.😂😂😂😂😂"

ruru_plug stated:

"dazzling ampa 👏👏👏eii it’s the umbrella for me"

naa_ardua_tagoe stated:

The tailor is mean paa ah …the skin net is not her color …asantewaa is beautiful anyway 😍😍

trishawhyte91 stated:

"eeii u people"

dilvin_baby stated:

"As a celebrity she couldnt give it to same fashion designer..see her gele like shatta wale upper lip"

Vinashbeautyartistry stated:

"Eii daaabi, ghanafuor😂😂🫢"

nana_ama_darkoa stated:

"Y’all let her be, haba!"

beautibar_by_ama stated:

"It’s funny how a Ghanaian designer, @kificlodinandbeauty_ recreated this same look so beautifully"

Asantewaa slays in an African print dress

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa wore a simple short-sleeved African print dress to Fella Makafui's Resonance movie premiere in Accra.

Check out the photos below:

Pastor begs Asantewaa to apologise to her fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, who is trending after her husband failed to attend her son's naming ceremony.

Her US pastor begged her to apologise to everyone she had hurt over the years during the christening.

Some social media users have commented on the YouTube video that is currently trending.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

