Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa is trending again after her husband missed out on her son's dedication

During the christening, her pastor in the US asked her to apologise to everyone she had wronged over the years

Some social media users have commented on the video that is trending on YouTube

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, and her mom stepped out in style for her son's dedication ceremony in America.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and her husband rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @asantewaa

The Divine World International Ministries General Overseer, Archbishop Adonteng Boateng, cautioned Asantewaa to apologise to anyone she has offended since she rose to fame.

Everyone that you have a grudge with, if it is your fault, go and apologize to them right from here and make peace with them. Do it for the sake of your baby and because I am part of your family.

It is not surprising that you can be at fault because you are human, but the bible said to err is human and to forgive is divine.

If you do as I have instructed, the Lord will bless you abundantly. America will be home, and you will experiece further success and blessings in your life

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's son's dedication video

"She was looking beautiful."

"Mop3 nipa animguase3 too much. What at all do you people want to achieve?"

"Why do I feel Asantewaa is hiding something by not mentioning the full name of the baby? During dedication, the full name of the child is mentioned. Does it mean the child belongs to the manager as people are saying? She has even stopped wearing her ring."

"What is wrong with raising a baby in Ghana? I don’t think that was right for the pastor to say but I don’t blame him but our government leaders and religious leaders".

Why didn't she do it private to prevent all thisagenda must agenda i understand and she doesn't owe anyone an explanation

"The pastor couldn't asked for the child sur name , the fact that Asantewaa couldn't add the name of the father to his name means something hmm"

Asantewaa poses her son

The daughter of famous actor Koo Fori looked classy in two-piece sportswear and a long braided hairstyle. Asantewaa's baby looked dapper in a onesie for the photoshoot.

Asantewaa Rocks White Aso Oke and Gele For Her Son's Dedication

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Asantewaa has gone viral on the internet thanks to her son's devotion event costume.

The happily married woman had a big headwrap and a basic white lace dress. Several people on social media have wished the young, well-known mother and her wealthy spouse well.

