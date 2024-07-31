Ghanaian television presenter Cookie Tee has become one of the most fashionable female celebrities in Ghana

The Northern beauty wore a gorgeous African print dress to the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's custom-made gown and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, gave the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants tough competition with her stylish gown.

The co-host of the prestigious pageant looked magnificent in an African print gown with unique long sleeves made of glittering lace.

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host, Cookie Tee, rocks an African print outfit to the 2024 GMB launch. Photo credit: @iamcookietee.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and her favourite set of fashionable rings.

The fashion model slayed in a simple ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup, with much emphasis on her contouring.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Cookie Tee's GMB photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sandylove_25 stated:

"Beautiful Cookie❤️"

lilymorkly11 stated:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Fireeeee"

oluwafemidurojaiye2019 stated:

"Adorable and cute"

giftyluv_asare stated:

"Cookie sTEEze😘😍❤️"

jeneral_pilato1 stated:

"Ghana Most Beautiful Winner 2024 @cookieteegh ❤️❤️❤️"

Djphilgh stated:

"Stunning 😍🔥"

lorre_dear stated:

"Lauren woman 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️"

dennito_reigns stated:

"❤️🔥mama❤️"

Mohammedsuweaba stated:

"Miss cookieeeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Laurenhautecouture stated:

"Classy and Fabulous ❤️❤️❤️"

Mr_principle93 stated:

"Beauty overload😍🔥"

Neekstudio_official stated:

"Slick and stunning photo❤️❤️❤️❤️"

cookieteedaughter7 stated:

"All the best bosslady❤️"

Eseadjor stated:

"It’s screaming beauriiii 🔥😍"

chestogeneral_richies stated:

"Rich Auntie nie @cookieteegh u too beautiful ahh 😱"

Iamprincess_shanty stated:

"What a beauty to behold"

Cookie Tee dazzles in a white dress

Cookie Tee, host of Today's Woman's motivational show, also looked classy in a white puff-sleeved short dress for her birthday shoot.

The fashionista wore lovely gold earrings and different bracelets while showing off her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee rocks an African print jacket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, who always goes viral with her many African-print gowns.

The articulate media personality enjoys looking amazing in pricey frontal hairstyles and heavy makeup.

Social media users have commented about Cookie Tee's fancy shoes she wore for her viral photo shoot.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh