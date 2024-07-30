2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, wowed fans with her new African print dress

The face of a top cosmetic brand turned heads in a sleeveless outfit styled with expensive designer shoes

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's elegant outfit and impressive dance moves

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, stood out at the official launch of GMB 2024 with her stylish outfit.

The beauty queen and former student of Keta Secondary School wore a perfect-fit African print dress that accentuated her curves to the glamorous event.

Queen Selorm wears a stylish African print dress to launch Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024. photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23.

Queen Selorm accessorised her look with glittering drop earrings designed with rhinestones that matched her crown.

The education activist wore a simple centre-parted frontal wig hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold lipstick while showing off her dance moves in the lovely Instagram video.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on Queen Selorm's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nunanaemmanuella stated:

"I can't stop watching this 🔥🔥. More than ten times already 🔥😍"

Yayranadia stated:

"Queen ❤️❤️❤️"

hairville_by_achiaa stated:

"Beautiful Queen 😍"

joyatt_makeover stated:

"Awwwww see beauty❤️"

stellathe_star77 stated:

"That smile 😍😍"

Nunanaemmanuella stated:

"YOU'RE SO GORGEOUS ❤️🙌I CAN'T SAY ANYTHING TO YOUR FACE!!! 🔥👑🥰🥂"

iam__king__seyram stated:

"A Queen 👸 and more…"

Nataliamcphilliamy stated:

"Yes, that is the sweet, beautiful Queen of mine, Magdalene. You looked so sweet, elegant, stunning and beautiful with it."

miriamwolson204 stated:

"Gorgeous Queen ❤️❤️😍"

Perribello stated:

"My queen, your queen, OUR QUEEN..🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Fafaliattam stated:

"Queen❤️❤️"

gap_kobby stated:

"Effortlessly beautiful 😍"

Queen Selorm slays in a pink dress

Fashion model Queen Selorm also stole the spotlight at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards with her red long-sleeve dress and frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

She wore short acrylic nails and heavy makeup to the star-studded event on June 1, 2024.

Check out the photos below:

Queen Selorm dazzles in a pink dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2023 GMB winner, Queen Selorm, who gave a lecture at her old senior high school.

The beauty queen looked terrific in a chic ensemble, accessorising her look with high-end, stylish footwear.

Queen Selorm received acclaim from certain social media users for sharing her experience with the youth.

