Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has won over many with her decent two-piece outfit at a star-studded event

The fashion entreprenuer got her fans talking as she styled her look with a new bag from her new bag collection

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's beautiful outfit and perfect skin tone makeup

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin attended the 2024 EMY Africa Expo in a breathtaking two-piece outfit that fashionable corporate women can replicate to work.

The chief executive officer of Lure fashion brand looked splendid in a stylish blazer with cutout from their latest collection.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looks classy in a white outfit and blond hairstyle at the EMY Africa Expo. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Salma Mumin paired the blazer with a long pleated skirt that hid her voluptuous shape as she posed elegantly at the star-studded event.

The style influencer wore a short, blunt-cut blonde fringe bob hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and brown lipstick.

Salma Mumin styled her look with a beautiful brown leather bag with a wooden handle.

Fans comment on Salma Mumin's outfit

Salma Mumin dazzles in a short dress

Salma Mumin looked like a Barbie doll as she rocked a cleavage-baring floral print dress and strappy high heels.

She wore a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick to enhance her look.

Salma Mumin slays in a backless outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin's daring outfit for a private event.

The stylish businesswoman in fashion always appears gorgeous in pictures with charming hair and perfect makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's revealing top and matching tight jeans.

