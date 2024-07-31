Fella Makafui and her lovely daughter Island Frimpong are serving adorable mummy and daughter goals

The celebrity family wore simple designer dresses that matched perfectly with their perfectly-fitting shoes

Some social users have commented on Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong's video trending on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong, resemble each other strikingly.

The mother and daughter duo looked cute together as they spent time together despite her mother's busy schedule.

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong are winning over the internet with a lovely video of them spending time together. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui, the former wife of famous rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, wore a short dress that showed off her legs.

Young celebrity kid model, Island Frimpong, looked glamorous in a sleeveless yellow dress and afro ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on Fella Makafui's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

winnard_ok stated:

"Melorwo nutor"

Brown 🤎🤎 stated:

"Queen of Africa 🌍❤️"

ephia_bernice stated:

"Now tell me how to be like you 😍❤️ you’re a princess."

chrisnunies_gh stated:

"How many stars? 🌟 🌟🌟🌟🌟"

Ahetomabel stated:

"Island is mini Fella 😍"

Skygyal stated:

"Biggest Fella for a reason ❤️"

_en_kay stated:

"Aka topper top"

6212azad stated:

"Last slide 🙌 da rest 😢"

free2bmi4u stated:

"Island is such a cutie 🥰"

__phylis stated:

"Not the little one 😍🤭"

Esianderson stated:

"Yassss❤️❤️❤️"

_its_eyramgh stated:

"😍Pretty woman"

wehndie_ stated:

"The last slide always stealing the show 😍😍😍"

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"Small girl with big GOD🔥"

j_billionz._ stated:

"Please, cover the tattoos so it doesn't spoil the picture wai!"

Fella Makafui looks gorgeous in a black dress

Fella Makafui also stepped out to an art gallery, rocking a black long-sleeve dress and a matching black side bag.

The female movie producer looked alluring in flawless makeup, glossy lipstick, and a center-parted curly hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui rocks GH¢14,500 Versace sandals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who loves complementing her beauty with her hairstyles.

The Ghanaian actress' latest sleeveless attire, coupled with a blonde hairdo, had become the buzz of the town.

Numerous female celebrities commented on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging ensemble and her high-end footwear.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh