Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has been spotted in a new two-piece outfit designed by Ophelia Crossland

The gym enthusiast and model flaunted her midriff as she posed for the breathtaking street photoshoot

A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities have liked the beautiful photos that have generated a lot of comments

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is among the top female celebrities with unique street styles.

Celebrated female fashion designer Ophelia Crossland designed the fashion model's elegant two-piece outfit for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looks elegant in a stylish two-piece ensemble for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas wore a black round-neck top with billowing sleeves and figure-hugging high-waist pants.

The Adams Apple hitmaker enhanced her look with one of her favourite short black bob hairstyles and mild makeup.

Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with handmade beaded earrings as she modelled in black Bottega Venetta mules and a matching bag.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks a stylish pantsuit

Joselyn Dumas went viral online as she slipped on a cleavage-baring pantsuit styled by Kevin Vincent for her photoshoot.

She wore a glamorous hairstyle and heavy but flawless makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas rocks a green mesh top

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who wore a skimpy outfit to an event. The style influencer paired her green see-through top with denim jeans.

Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matches her appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh