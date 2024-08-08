2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Etiapa, is among the ladies with flawless beauty competing in this year's pageant

The Eastern Regional Representative met expectations with her high-class ensemble during the fashion night

Some social media users have commented on Etiapa's outfit while applauding the fashion designer for his creativity

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant, Esi Etiapa Williams, popularly known by the stage name Etiapa, was one of the best-dressed ladies over the weekend during the fashion night.

The 28-year-old businesswoman wore a three-piece African print outfit that nearly won her the best costume award.

Ghanaian male fashion designer Kwakye Jonathan Boakye, popularly called jk_da_tailor, who is based in the Central Region, designed the lovely outfit.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Central Regional Representative Etiapa rocks a stylish African print outfit on Fashion Night. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

The Central Regional Representative, Etiapa, wore a frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup that blended perfectly with her fair skin.

She accessorised her look with drop earrings and bracelets while smiling gorgeously for the cameras.

Check out the photo below:

Fans comment on Esi's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Asieduaafanyi stated:

"This outfit is timeless❤️"

nana__esy stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️"

ahmedfarida16 stated:

"Uniqueness"

Efuadampty stated:

Beautiful Etiapa 😍😍🔥🔥🔥

ketus_global stated:

"Our ever-glowning queen ❤️❤️🔥"

Tailoredbybenakay stated:

"The fact that the designer designed well to fit her personality, is beautiful"

ohenebaprince_ stated:

"This year’s Ghana’s most beautiful dier Gyae ooo, mpanyinfo) ankasa"

akosua_broni55 stated:

"Etiapa is soo gorgeous 😍"

1_kle stated:

"Looking like a queen from GOT, 🔥🔥🔥 love the concept"

lady_heema stated:

"Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sparkquentuala stated:

"Queen 🥰🥰"

cakes_by_stephy stated:

"Queen❤️❤️❤️"

Maamedanful stated:

"Wow"

Obaayaaanamaa stated:

"Queen Etiapa 👏👏"

Greenfield event stated:

"@jk_da_tailor doesn't disapoint.....beautiful outfit Jonathan n she rocked it very well"

GMB's Esi appeals for support

Central Regional Representative Etiapa has called on traditional rulers, wealthy business people, and the general public to vote for her to take home the crown.

Watch the video below:

GMB's Peprah wins best costume award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Peprah, and her male fashion designer, who won the best costume prize.

The representative for the Eastern Region wore a gown with see-through lace and Ghanaian-made cloth.

Social media users have commented on Peprah's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle from the premiere episode.

Source: YEN.com.gh