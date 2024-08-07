2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Peprah and her male fashion designer took home beautiful fabric after winning the best costume award

The Eastern Region representative wore a gown designed with authentic Ghana-made fabric and see-through lace

Some social media users have commented on Peprah's breathtaking gown and hairstyle for the first episode

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, representing the Eastern Region, Mercy Peprah Asare, popularly called Peprah, is the first beauty queen to win an award on the reality show.

The intelligent young graduate wore a custom-made gown for the first episode of Ghana's Most Beautiful show, which was fashion night.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Peprah, wins the best costume award during the fashion night show. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian male fashion designer Mr. Kels GH designed Peprah's most talked-about gown; he used African print and see-through lace to sew.

The beauty queen wore a perfect frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Peprah's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwabenajhackson stated:

"I am from Ashanti but am routing for beautiful Peprah .🎉❤️"

iam__king__seyram stated:

"The outfit is so stunning 💚💚💚💚 Waaoow."

Iamprincesjay stated:

"I loved the outfit". She truly deserved that award"

scholasticaagyei_wiafe stated:

"Kaish Kaish !! Bokuruwa toffee"

myzz_abenarh_khutie stated:

"Rooting for u peprah 👏"

vickytoria_me stated:

"A literal star❤️🔥"

Dictamoah stated:

"@mrkelsgh gye wo 2 cox de gown is gowning sha 🔥"

Ashongfaustina stated:

"@peprah_gmb24 our queen👸❤️🎉"

nana_kwame_20_stated:

"Best costume indeed😍😍😍she deserved it ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations @peprah_gmb24"

_dickson_brown stated:

"@mrkelsgh did the magic 🔥🔥🔥"

ama_oduraa_17 stated:

"Eastern pride ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kikibelle_tayta stated:

"Beautiful Peprah🔥❤️"

callme_r.a.y stated:

"She and her designer really nailed this outfit❤️."

richelclottey_ stated:

"I totally loved this outfit 😍😍"

lily_heel_plug stated:

"Awww queen Peprah"

sterlz_design stated:

"This outfit doesn't look like a print; the designer really did well. It's unique"

GMB's Peprah slays in a kente dress

Eastern regional representative Peprah looked ethereal in a stylish kente dress designed craftily with glittering lace fabric.

The 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant wore a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

GMB's Etiapa trends with her looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Central Regional Representative contesting in Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The diligent businesswoman's impeccable makeup and sophisticated sense of style have swept over Instagram.

Some social media users have openly pleaded with their loved ones to vote for the 28-year-old beauty queen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh