Ghanaian female musician Cina Soul is trending on Instagram after dropping photos of her new hairstyle

The beautiful young style influencer flaunted too much skin in an all-black ensemble for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Cina Soul's new hairstyle and revealing outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, popularly called Cina Soul, wants to break the internet with her new look.

The 28-year-old has released a beautiful photo of herself in a stylish outfit and new hairstyle to promote her latest song, which features Sarkodie, DJ Breezy, and YGA O'Kenneth.

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul looks gorgeous in their new hairstyle for the Too Bad music video. Photo credit: @cina_soul.

Source: Instagram

Cina Soul looked unrecognisable in a sleeveless cutout outfit that flaunted her midriff and flat tummy paired with a black pleated skirt.

The fashionista rocked a short blond fringe hairstyle while slaying stylish sunglasses to accessorise her look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Cina Soul's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Where have you been🖤🖤🖤"

yaw_4eva stated:

"Yall, Cina is my babe❤️🥰"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"So beautiful and awesome women🖤"

Kwesinas stated:

"Crush wey never notice me 😂🙌🔥"

empress_neeta stated:

"Eishhh❤️"

aphrabae_ stated:

"You’re 2bad for me🫢😍"

d.darkoh stated:

"I love your hair girl. ✌️ you are looking beautiful"

versez_official stated:

"Too Bad🔥🔥🔥"

naa_dedei_armah stated:

"Naa Amanuah Quarcoopome😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥this is nice"

iamzobi_ stated:

"Girlllll😍😍"

Thestylennovator stated:

"YOU ARE WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE 🖤🖤"

Khukie_ stated:

"Look at herrrr🥰"

djperbigh__ stated:

"CINAAAAAAA🖤"

Beauty technicians stated:

"Sheeeesssh 🔥🔥🔥"

Davidentertainer_ stated:

"Badness activated 🔓😍😍😍😍"

Dela Seade stated:

"Oooops and yaaaaay 😍😍😍"

Cinasouldiers stated:

"It’s so hot in here😍🔥🔥🔥"

Onlydjay stated:

"KLA🔥"

Cina Soul rocks classy braids

Cina Soul looked fabulous in a two-piece green outfit and matching green platform heels. The young musician rocked long African print braids and pink crochet hats.

Check out the photos below:

Cina Soul slays in sleek outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cina Soul, who always impresses with her elegant hairstyles.

Cina Soul is one of the female musicians who has a high fashion sense and always goes viral with her looks.

The songwriter became well-known after participating in the Vodafone Ghana Music Icons in 2014.

Source: YEN.com.gh