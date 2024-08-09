Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya made a bold fashion statement at the Ambusa Experience in New York

The style influencer thrilled the audience with electrifying performances that has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Efya's custom-made outfit and beautiful hairstyle to the event

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, was among the top performers at the 2024 Ambusa Experience at Ritz Theatre, New Jersey.

The award-winning songstress flaunted her cleavage in a black ruffled feathered neckline for her stellar performance.

Ghanaian musician Efya looks magnificent in a black outfit to perform in New York. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Efya's fashion designer used unique black and brown beads to make her stand out at the annual event.

The 37-year-old wore a side-parted silky hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup to complete her glamorous look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Efya's black dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Efya rocks a shiny jumpsuit

Ghanaian singer Efya looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve jumpsuit with a front zipper and long boots.

She accessorised her look with drop earrings matching the chains used to design her outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Efya slays in see-through outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Efya who attracted attention with her sassy appearance at the national theater this past weekend.

Efya wore a skimpy red ensemble designed by Ghanaian stylist and designer Kevin Vincent to perform at Kwabena Kwabena's concert.

She wore a skimpy outfit and glamorous hairstyle to complete her look at the sold-out event.

