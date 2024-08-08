Serwaa Amihere's Younger Sister Flaunts Her Flat Tummy In A Cutout Crop Top And African Print Skirt
- Serwaa Amihere's younger sister has inspired her Instagram followers with her classy two-piece outfit
- Maame Gyamfuaa wore a stylish two-piece outfit designed by female designer Christie Brown for her photoshoot
- Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah and other social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's sister's outfit
Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa is the latest personality to rock a ready-to-wear outfit by Christie Brown for her photoshoot.
The beautiful sister of GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere flaunted her midriff in a two-piece outfit that fit her graceful personality.
Maame Gyamfuaa ditched her regular glamorous hairstyle for a simple ponytail with beautiful baby hair.
The co-founder of the Office & Co. fashion brand wore Chanel earrings and different sets of bracelets to complete her look.
Maame Gyamfuaa styled her look with an elegant designer rectangular bag as she posed for her photoshoot.
Check out the videos below:
Fans comment on Maama Gyamfuaa's photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Byroyaleuk stated:
"The most Dreamiest Kelly-Cut colour..Anemone love 💜 Great choice boo x"
_ladyboatemaa stated:
"Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍"
_oga_titus_ stated:
"MY OVARIES 😍😍"
Arianefenkam stated:
"Beautiful ❤️"
Theesamuell stated:
"Love the Kelly pouchette😍"
Godshinel stated:
"Serwaa ketewaa"
prisy_lla294 stated:
"God bless your new age @mamiohmyhair ❤️❤️"
obaa_beauty_ama stated:
"That's my gal 🔥🔥🔥👏😍"
Solomompessima stated:
"Cute❤️❤️❤️❤️"
leandro.teixeira.7739 stated:
"Amazing outfit 😍❤️"
Sandraankobiah stated:
"Beautiful woman 😍"
eliazabaah_ stated:
"Sis😍😍😍 @mamiohmyhair"
missandria_kub stated:
"That’s my friend. That’s my girl. That’s my Boss Babe"
Sogurah stated:
"Mami my too known girl😍 I love you and ❤️ my sweet serwaa."
Maame Gyamfuaa visits YSL museum
Serwaa Amihere and her sister Maame Gyamfuaa are spending their lavish vacation in Marrakech, Morocco.
The beautiful celebrity sisters looked classy in long dresses styled with designer bags.
Check out the photos below:
Maame Gyamfuaa rock skirtsuit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere's pretty younger sister, who has swept the internet with her birthday photos.
Maame Gyamfuaa accessorized her two-piece ready-to-wear outfit with a high-end designer purse.
Otumfour Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi, has commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's birthday photos.
