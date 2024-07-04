Talented lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah is the first Ghanaian celebrity to flaunt the Saint Laurent Tuxedo Plexi Clutch bag on Instagram

The fashionista looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble and designer sunglasses to complete her look

Ghanaian actress Beverly Aflago and other celebrities have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's photos

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has released another designer bag, and she slays in designer outfits while shopping.

The style influencer was spotted in an all-black ensemble as she went out on a solo date during her luxurious vacation abroad.

Sandra Ankobiah slays in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @sandrankobiah.

Sandra Ankobiah wore a black wrap long-sleeve top and form-fitting trousers styled with black designer sunglasses.

She wore a long, centre-parted straight hairstyle and mild makeup that made her glow as she posed for her camera.

The philanthropist and women's advocate wore black flat shoes that matched perfectly with her Yves Saint Laurent clutch bag.

Watch the video below:

Sandra Ankobiah slays in a gorgeous outfit

The boss lady, Sandra Ankobiah, stepped out in a white long-sleeve turtleneck top and black pants styled with a black Chanel belt and bag.

She wore black pointed boots that matched with her stylish black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Billiamdollarz stated:

I said their Queen Charlotte

chris_stabel_ stated:

Yes babe!

mamiakua_koranteng stated:

The last photo ❤️❤️❤️

Socialllydie stated:

A well put together woman. Love how your nails are always short. Very interested in what is in the Chanel shopping bag

Ghprincetumuda stated:

Fine beautiful lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️

boston_medical_center stated:

You look good

official_lellyko stated:

Sandy ❤️

rosadiamente6 stated:

Be You

god_fearer21747 stated:

That's the point ❤️❤️❤️

Msnancyefua stated:

Way better ❤️

halusena_beauty_andhealthycare stated:

Classic love it

stephanieaddo_ stated:

Ate ❤️

amanyarko.129794 stated:

Sandy❤️❤️❤️

curtis.wallace__stated:

Mhizz Cutie ❤️

Theesamuell stated:

Their Mother

Zeinaabdulai stated:

A new watch

