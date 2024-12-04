Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King has brought her best fashion foot forward with her classy red gown

The beauty queen looked impeccable in the gown designed by a male fashion designer for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on the Miss Malaika 2024 winner's photos after she shared to Instagram

2024 Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King is the definition of beauty with brains, slaying in a stylish red gown for her birthday photoshoot.

The winner of the show Glow Up, who was born on November 30, looked superb in a two-tone red gown befitting a beauty queen.

For her bday shoot, Lucille Naa Kwaley King wore a red corseted strapless gown accentuating her curves as she posed gracefully for the camera.

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King looks superb in a red gown and long hairstyle. Photo credit: @lucillekingg.

Miss Malaika 2024 wore red drop earrings, a heart clash gold bracelet, and a matching fashionable ring.

The beauty queen looked radiant in long coloured, lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup to elevate her look.

Check out the photos below:

Miss Malaika 2024 rocks a red gown

Ghanaian musicians Lali and Lola have commented on Lucille Naa Kwaley King's birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

ms_sefa stated:

"Happy birthday hun😍😍😍😍".

Lalixlolaofficial stated:

"Gorgeous 😍".

Esstheelegend stated:

Happy birthday, Queen ❤️

elikem_h stated:

"Omgggg galllll😍".

demittadarling stated:

"YURRRRRRRRRRRRR😍😍😍😍".

olufunmi__ stated:

"Stunning!! Happy birthday babyy💕".

becausewelovelove stated:

"Happy blessed birthday Queen 👑😍😍".

sean_y3guy stated:

"Happy birthday Queen 🙌🎂🙏🏻🍾🎉".

_lordina stated:

"Happy Birthday queen 🎉🥰".

sheilakenneth895 stated:

"Happy birthday queen 👑❤️".

this_is_orne stated:

"Stunning ain’t even the word !😍😍".

nana_kwame_20_ stated:

"It's the Kingg's birthday 🎂❤️❤️❤️ Continue to age like a fine 🍷 wine Kinggs❤️🎉🎉🎉God bless you enormously 😍😍".

richarrrrd.d stated:

Look at my queeen👸

artysasa stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful".

Miss Malaika 2024 rocks a ruffled dress

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King also looked modest in a short-sleeved brown ruched dress.

The maxi dress had a deep neckline and ruffled collar, making it the perfect outfit for a woman seeking simplicity and style.

Watch the video below:

