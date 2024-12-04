Ghanaian TikTok star and video vixen Hajia Bintu has warmed hearts with her elegant photos online

The young entrepreneur wore a bridal-inspired gown for her birthday and post-birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's gorgeous outfit and trendy short hairstyles

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has released some exquisite bridal-inspired gowns on Instagram.

Born on November 30, 1997, the famous influencer wore a spaghetti-strap beaded gown highlighting her curves and showing off her cleavage.

Hajia Bintu looked radiant in shoulder-length side-parted hairstyle while showing off her beautiful set of earrings.

The beauty entrepreneur wore heavy makeup, emphasising her eyebrows and eyeshadow. She also opted for pink lip gloss.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu's silver gown trends online

Ghanaians commented on Hajia Bintu's bridal-inspired outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jephyghazi1 stated:

"My crush 🥰❤️ looking stunning 🤩."

messiah732 stated:

"A picture is worth 1,000 words, but from this pic here, I only get 2 words (Natural Beauty) 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

machanscollections12 stated:

"Goddess 👑🦋🦋."

thee_swati_bomb stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

Bnyanney stated:

"This is good, but the smile is missing. Always keep the smile on Hajia."

adepah854 stated:

"Happy new month my Fav ❤️."

diamondchukwunedu6969 stated:

"Much love hijia bintuu."

phezo_mezo stated:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ GODDESS 👑."

__luchnos__jp__ stated:

"Ur beauty is like a waterfall, always never running dry 😍😍."

Hajia Bintu slays in a corseted gown

Hajia Bintu mesmerised her fans and brides-to-be with her long-sleeved beaded lace gown that snatched her waist.

She looked flamboyant in a short bob style with frontal baby hair and a waterproof makeup look for this photoshoot.

Hajia Bintu expressed her gratitude to her fans for the lovely birthday messages with this caption:

"Thank all for the wishes and lovely words. God bless you all".

Check out the photos below:

