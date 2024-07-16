Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed tied the knot in a lovely ceremony over the weekend

The beauty queen wore two embellished gowns for her luxurious wedding ceremony, which is trending online

Some social media users commented on Zakiya Ahmed's lovely wedding videos

Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed is the latest celebrity bride in town. The first hijabi beauty queen in Ghana wore beautiful custom-made gowns for her luxurious wedding ceremony.

Zakiya looked breathtaking in a stylish gold lace gown with a matching gele and long veil for her wedding ceremony.

Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed walks down the aisle in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @missmalaikagh

Zakiya Ahmed wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup, with perfectly defined eyebrows and bold red lipstick.

The young bride accessorised her look with gold stud earrings and a gold nose ring to complete her look.

Miss Malaika 2020 winner and others react to Zakiya's wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Djangjasmine stated:

"congratulations queen @zakiyaahmed__"

juliet_gan stated:

"Congratulations queen@zakiyaahmed__"

berv_lynn stated:

"Big congratulationsss queeen @zakiyaahmed__ . You look so stunning ❤️"

hamdiyahamidd stated:

"Congratulations hun @zakiyaahmed__ "

esme_ells stated:

"Congratulations queen @zakiyaahmed__ ❤️"

emmanuella__gyimah stated:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

queen__yayra stated:

"Congratulations darling"

nanaeson_ stated:

Ouuu so beautiful

Officialfitta stated:

"@zakiyaahmed__ is an epitome of beauty ❤️"

Maevis stated:

"Congratulations @zakiyaahmed__ ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

adwoah_shef stated:

Congratulations queen @zakiyaahmed__ ❤you made a beautiful bride

iam__king__seyram stated:

"This is beautifully stunning , Waaoow congratulations Queen . Wish you God’s blessings @zakiyaahmed__"

mhyzz_suka stated:

"Congratulations, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ @zakiyaahmed__"

Hummukhayr stated:

Congratulations @zakiyaahmed__

Zakiya Ahmed looks ravishing in a white gown

Celebrity bride Zakiya Ahmed turned heads in a white long-sleeve gown with unique embellishments.

She looked stunning in a stylish turban and shiny earrings to complete her bridal look.

Ghanaians Jubilate As First Muslim Zakiya Ahmed Is Crowned Miss Malaika 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zakiya Ahmed, the first Muslim to be crowned Miss Malaika since the pageant started two decades ago.

Former beauty queens and several Ghanaians praised the attractive new queen and wished her a good reign. The gorgeous style influencer won the prestigious beauty pageant's emerald season.

