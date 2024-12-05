The first daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is the latest graduate in town

The beautiful wife of Mr Mensah didn't disappoint with her sartorial choice at the event over the weekend

Some social media users have congratulated the Human Resources personnel after posting the photos online

Audrey Appiah, the first daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, has graduated from the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management.

The wealthy heiress who married in a luxurious star-studded wedding in December 2023 wore a three-quarter-sleeved top and a form-fitting white ankle-length skirt to her graduation.

The head coach of the Sudan national football team, coach Kwesi Appiah, wore a stylish suit to support her daughter.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter graduates from CIHRM in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @efiaaud

Source: Instagram

Audrey Appiah shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Your girl graduated from her professional course! I’m now an Associate Chartered Human Resource.

☺️God helped me through this cause I almost gave up; going to work, planning my wedding and going to school wasn’t easy, but my support systems kept me going.

Shout out to my heartbeats in the second slide and amazing friend @_danfuah she held me through."

Check out the photos below:

Audrey Appiah slays on her graduation day

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter rocks braids hairstyle

Audrey Appiah looked elegant in a stylish outfit as she surprised her husband on his birthday.

Mr Mensah looked dapper in a pink shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers to complete his look.

Check out the photos below:

Coach Kwesi Appiah's celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who made waves on Instagram. To complement her appearance for her birthday party Audrey Appiah, chose a sophisticated hairstyle.

Several social media users have left comments regarding Kwesi Appiah's daughter's pricey gold jewelry set.

Source: YEN.com.gh