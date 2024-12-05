Coach Kwesi Appiah's Daughter Graduates From the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management
Audrey Appiah, the first daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, has graduated from the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management.
The wealthy heiress who married in a luxurious star-studded wedding in December 2023 wore a three-quarter-sleeved top and a form-fitting white ankle-length skirt to her graduation.
The head coach of the Sudan national football team, coach Kwesi Appiah, wore a stylish suit to support her daughter.
Audrey Appiah shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:
"Your girl graduated from her professional course! I’m now an Associate Chartered Human Resource.
☺️God helped me through this cause I almost gave up; going to work, planning my wedding and going to school wasn’t easy, but my support systems kept me going.
Shout out to my heartbeats in the second slide and amazing friend @_danfuah she held me through."
Audrey Appiah slays on her graduation day
Some friends and family members of Audrey Appiah have commented on her post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Msbarnieh stated:
"Our wife🔥🔥🔥🔥 proud of you."
kelowusu stated:
"Congratulations 🎉."
chrystalkaryee stated:
"Woop wooooo 🔥🔥🔥Congratulations!!!."
j.asuming stated:
"Congratulations Audrey ✨👏."
Venessa.ap stated:
"Congratulations sis ❤️❤️."
jamielarbi stated:
"Congratulations, Audrey."
naa_shika stated:
"CONGRATULATIONS Jazzy!!! You did it!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️."
gemstonesprettyofficials stated:
"Congratulations 👏👏👏👏."
honourablemensah stated:
"Congratulations."
haiderbenedict stated:
"Congrats 🔥🔥🔥."
mr.otis_bobby stated:
"Madam HR, can I make you a coffee?😂."
mysterpratt stated:
"Congratulations 🥂."
efuagmb_16 stated:
"Congratulations, love."
_release_mhe stated:
"Congratulations 🎊."
adwoa_lotty1 stated:
"congrats ❤️🔥🔥."
ella___xo stated:
"Congratulations, beautiful ❤️❤️."
Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter rocks braids hairstyle
Audrey Appiah looked elegant in a stylish outfit as she surprised her husband on his birthday.
Mr Mensah looked dapper in a pink shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers to complete his look.
Coach Kwesi Appiah's celebrates her birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who made waves on Instagram. To complement her appearance for her birthday party Audrey Appiah, chose a sophisticated hairstyle.
Several social media users have left comments regarding Kwesi Appiah's daughter's pricey gold jewelry set.
