Nikki Samonas: Ghanaian Actress Dazzles In Stunning Kente Gown Like An Ashanti Bride
- Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has collaborated with top fashion designers for a bridal photoshoot
- The award-winning actress wore an exquisite gown and beaded accessories to complete her look
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Selly Galley has commented on Nikki Samonas' elegant outfit
Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas is such a gorgeous bride. For her latest photoshoot, she wore a custom-made kente gown.
Nikki Samonas looked exquisite in a strapless kente gown with unique beading details symbolising the rich Ashanti culture and traditions.
She wore a masterpiece head accessory with rhinestone and gold jewellery set in Adinkra symbols.
Nikki Samonas caught the attention of beauty entrepreneurs with her simple makeup look and perfectly defined eyebrows.
Check out the photos below:
Nikki Samonas trends with her kente gown
Selly Galley commented on Nikki Samonas's kente gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Sellygalley stated:
"Beautiful ❤️."
Selinabeb stated:
"You look so pretty, graceful and regal. 😍❤️You’re such a vibe and a real gem, I totally loved your energy on set! Thank you for being our muse. Forever grateful 🙏🏽."
nana_basoah stated:
"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."
marvellamaame stated:
"Beauty ❤️❤️".
roselyn_ashkar stated:
"So regal! You look stunning! 😍😍😍."
joeybedwei stated:
"Stunning."
evans__samuel stated:
"Yesssss😍😍😍."
iamwendy_model stated:
"Awwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 you made a beautiful bride where is the groom."
reenie_asantebaah stated:
"Stunning !!! Very regal."
drew_a2z stated:
"Now I feel like marrying."
josephine_safori stated:
"Beautiful."
Nikki Samonas looks classy in black
Ghanaian fashion model, Nikki Samonas, looked radiant in a black long dress as she stepped out.
She wore a short side-parted hairstyle and mild makeup while completing her look with a black Louis Vuitton bag.
Check out the photo below:
Nikki Samonas celebrates her 38th birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about television presenter Nikki Samonas who turned a year on September 5, 2024.
Nikki Samonas celebrated turning 38 by posting lovely pictures to her official Instagram account.
The actress thanked God for another year while wearing a stunning black outfit in the pictures she posted.
The actress received heartfelt birthday greetings from her admirers and coworkers in the comments section.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
