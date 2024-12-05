Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a year older today, December 5, 2024

The mother-of-one and her talented glam team have impressed Ghanaians after sharing her birthday photos online

Ghanaian musician Fameye and other celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's dazzling photos

Ghanaian-Canadian actress Jackie Appiah has become the talk of the town after celebrating her birthday with people in need in her area.

The 41-year-old organised a free health screening for older adults with various eye diseases.

Jackie Appiah looked stylish in a red maxi dress with long sleeves and a lustrous side-parted hairstyle.

In the viral video, multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah assisted the elders as they sat for consultation before the free screening.

Jackie Appiah's birthday outfit trends on Instagram

Some Ghanaians commend Jackie Appiah for providing free health screening on her birthday

sagat_anita stated:

"God bless you."

mizz_teema stated:

"Her manager is so supportive of going everywhere with her!".

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory stated:

"Jackie is so intentional."

mary_gold_o stated:

"So mindful of her😍."

delatay88 stated:

"Thoughtful."

mzgeeshair.gh stated:

"Awww this is very thoughtful of her. 😍❤️."

__korkor__ stated:

"Why won't God bless her 👏🙌❤️."

dianaazaraissaka stated:

"There's beauty in kindness, she is looking more beautiful doing this 😍."

ramatumlawal stated:

"Allah bless you @jackieappiah".

ohemaa_ish stated:

"Jackie and strategy like 5 n 6 . Welldone excellence."

iamlady_diana stated:

"May God richly bless you Jackie."

galpat_wan stated:

"Why won’t she always be blessed😫😫😫so thoughtful ❤️🙏."

lady_pearlakusika stated:

"God bless you more lady J ❤️❤️."

krissy_360 stated:

"This is what we are talking about not throwing 5 cedis."

Jackie Appiah slays in a blue gown

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shut down the internet with her breathtaking outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

The style influencer wore afro hairstyle and mild makeup that completed her smooth skin as she posed for the cameras.

Jackie Appiah wore an exquisite blue set of earrings and an expensive designer bracelet and fashionable ring.

