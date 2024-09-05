Nikki Samonas celebrated her 38th birthday on September 5, 2024, sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram account

In the photos shared by the actress, she rocked a beautiful black outfit and thanked God for another year in the caption

In the comments section, the actress' fans and colleagues shared their birthday wishes, showering her with sweet messages

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nikki Samonas marked her 38th birthday on September 5, 2024, with a social media post that delighted her fans.

Nikki Samonas celebrates her birthday on social media and drops photos. Photo source: nikkisamonas

The popular actress took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking photos to celebrate the special day. Dressed in an elegant black outfit, she looked gorgeous as she expressed her gratitude for another year of life.

Nikki Samonas, who has established herself as a well-known face in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, looked as beautiful as ever, ageing gracefully.

Within minutes of posting, her post was flooded with birthday messages from fans and fellow celebrities. They showed their love and appreciation for the screen goddess, wishing her well.

Ghanaians celebrate Nikki Samonas

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

director_black_morgana_max_doe wrote:

"Happy Birthday, may you live to see your children's children. May God grant you your heart's desires and everything you need in life: Wisdom, strength, and everything. I wish you a great day. Today is your day. Happy cake day"

esi_eunice commented:

"Happy birthday dear , you are amazing God bless you"

chrisstory_studios__ said:

"Happy + 1 Nikki 😍😍, God is with you madam "

maxis.anderson commented:

"Wow your dress is beautiful age gracefully gorgeous"

adepa_love1 said:

"Awwww I can’t believe I share the same birthday month with my favorite person aunty Connie 😁🤭Blessed birthday dearest"

