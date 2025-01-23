Young, Famous & African cast member Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly called Fantana, looks good in everything she wears

She has won the admiration of many with her style on Instagram after her issues with Diamond Platinum became a talking point

Some social media users have commented on Fantana's expensive designer handbag for the photos she shared on Instagram

Ghanaian musician and cast member of Netflix's Young, Famous & African Francine Nyanko Koffi, popularly called Fantana, has become a celebrity style crush.

The star of the reality show is known for unapologetically flaunting her voluptuous in skimpy outfits and swimwear for her photoshoots and music videos.

Young, Famous & African star Fantana looks classy in a two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @iamfantana.

The talented actress, whose net worth is valued around $800,000, is one of the most fashionable female celebrities in Ghana.

The 24-year-old daughter of a Ghanaian politician has taken over the internet with her stylish two-piece outfit.

Fantana looked like a runaway model in trending photos as she rocked a revealing crop top and matching skintight leggings.

The style influencer looked elegant in flawless makeup and a long centre-parted hairstyle that she left loose at her back.

The Netflix star showed off her expensive designer bag as she strutted in silver open-toed high heels in viral Instagram photos.

Fantana looks hot in designer swimwear

Ghanaian fashion model Fantana recently wowed her fans as she flaunted her body in a skimpy two-piece ensemble.

She showed off her beautiful tattoos while posing for a selfie as she headed to the poolside in another trending post.

Fantana slays in a mesh jumpsuit

Ghanaian musician Fantana looked daring in a black lace jumpsuit as she posed inside her expensive car.

The politician's daughter styled her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and showed off her Van Clef bracelets.

Check out the photos below:

Fantana turns heads with her looks

Nigerian stylist Swanky and other celebrities have commented on Fantana's elegant two-piece outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

brendatashajanuary stated:

"My fav at the moment , the only person that nailed the makeup and the hair 😊🔥."

delsey_dosia stated:

"You are who you think you are . I just love you."

delsey_dosia stated:

"I agree with the last slide though 😂.... you were the diamond on the season."

its_a.k.o.s.u.a stated:

"Fine babe 💜."

litfitles stated:

"One of one 😍💜🔥🔥."

swankyjerry stated:

"LITERALLY 😍😍😍."

ruz_bebe stated:

"Boss Babe @iamfantana."

dfw.ann_ stated:

"My Role model ❤️😍🔥 @iamfantana."

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ stated:

"God will not let you wait for nothing! Trust the timing 🙏🥳 @iamfantana."

kokoma_ofuyo stated:

"I love how you love diamond 💎 @iamfantana ❤️❤️."

dom_styler stated:

"Mrs Diamond welcome Tanzania 🇹🇿 😂😂😂."

Musician Fantana flaunts her expensive G-Wagon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian musician Fantana looked gorgeous while enjoying life abroad.

The famous style influencer refilled the tank of her opulent Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at a fuel station in the viral video.

Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the actress's stylish appearance and lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

