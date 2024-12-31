Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has made her fans fall in love with her new ball gown ensemble

Roselyn Ngissah wore a simple yet classy corseted outfit to a star-studded event in Lagos, Nigeria

Some social media users have praised Roselyn Ngissah's male fashion designer for always making her look effortlessly chic in stylish outfits

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has made it to the list of the top fifty fashionable celebrities of 2024.

The talented television presenter wore a statement-making green gown by Kumasi-based fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, CEO Of Groovy Thread, to a movie premiere over the weekend.

Roselyn Ngissah looks classy in a green dress. Photo credit: @roselyn_ngissah.

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Ngissah completed her look with a centre-parted curly hairstyle, heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and bold eyeshadow colours.

The style influencer accessorised her look with round loop silver earrings to match the beautiful rhinestones in her outfit.

Roselyn Ngissah rocks a green gown

Ghanaian actress Jessica Williams has commented on Roselyn Ngissah's red carpet outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jessicawilliamsgh stated:

"Beautiful Tree ❤️❤️❤️😍."

blackqueen__angie__28 stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

vanessaarthur stated:

"Lovely 🔥❤️."

princessjeznil stated:

"You’re so beautiful ❤️."

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

"Rossy 😍😍😍."

naanafriyie stated:

"Pretty😍."

laid_by_leediar stated:

"Thank u for sitting pretty ma we love 💕."

make_upbykilo stated:

"We love you here."

dankwahe031 stated:

"Hello, how are you doing? Today baby, can I see your pic of you baby🤣."

beverly_afaglo stated:

"It’s green everyday 😍😍😍😍."

ezeanyamargaret7653 stated:

"Bae got that body on🔥🔥🔥🔥."

_miss_adjoa stated:

"Where do I get tickets to buy."

lee_.miche_ stated:

"Looking mm."

albyablord stated:

"Show them the body. We ain't playing 😂😍😍😍."

maximum_bliss stated:

"Gorgeous❤️."

adugyamfipearl stated:

"You're looking good in this, too😍😍😍".

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

Mummy, you look so beautiful😘😘😘😘😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍

porshmariah stated:

"Beautiful dress❤️❤️."

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

"😍😍😍see, fine woman."

ohemaas_fugu_and_kente_palace stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

queen_judina stated:

"You look cute ❤."

Check out the photos below:

Roselyn Ngissah shows off her bare face

Roselyn Ngissah looks radiant as she shared her makeup transformational video on Instagram as she glammed up for an event.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Ngissah rocks a stylish red gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah's custom-made red gown for the 2024 Exclusive Men Of The Year awards.

Roselyn Ngissah wore a beautiful red ball gown and flawless hairstyle that suited her perfectly for the red carpet-event.

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's outfit after the photos surfaced online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh