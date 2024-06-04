Global site navigation

TGMA 24: Naa Ashorkor Single-Handedly Shuts Down The Red Carpet With Her 3 Glamorous Dresses

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor stepped up her fashion sense after taking over from Berla Mundi as the host of TGMA
  • The style influencer wore three beautiful gowns that matched perfectly with her braided hairstyle
  • TV3 presenter Berla Mundi and others have commented on Naa Ashorkors's outfit to the red carpet event

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, popularly called Naa Ashorkor, is among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

The co-host of Ghana's biggest music event wore three custom-made dresses designed by top fashion designers.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor slays in African braids hairstyle. Photo credit: @naaashorkor.
Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor slays in a structured gown

Naa Ashorkor looked breathtaking in a stylish lace gown with expensive rhinestones, which made her glow as she anchored the show with Chris Attoh.

Watch the video below:

Naa Ashorkor stuns in an African print gown

Celebrity mom Naa Ashorkor looked ethereal in a corseted lace African print dress with cutouts to flaunt her smooth skin.

The male fashion designer added a detachable train to add style and class to the red carpet-dress.

Check out the photos below:

Naa Ashorkor flaunts her legs in a stylish peplum dress

Naa Ashorkor set a new record with her short spaghetti-strap dress designed with buttons. To complete her look, she wore an elegant braided hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi comments on Naa Ashorkor's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Drhannahlisa stated:

You looked amazing

Gloriabuckman stated:

Suɔgɛ!

Berlamundi stated:

Well done Naa. And you looked fabulous

Cookieteegh stated:

Naaaaaa

Kabutey stated:

Ladies and Gentlemen I present to you @naa_ashorkor_

men_of_n1 stated:

Stunning

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

Lovely ❤

Ajuanpearlstudio stated:

Beautiful

_beautyy_love stated:

Wow❤️

ab_igail470 stated:

A role model in every sense

Karenkashkane stated:

Every single outfit of yours was gorgeous

esinu_adza_ stated:

You are all the looks @naa_ashorkor_ this girl is on

Jacquiasante stated:

The definition of elegance and grace @naa_ashorkor_ . Soar higher

Naa Ashorkor Flaunts Her Flat Stomach For The First Time As She Rocks Stylish African Print Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naa Ashorkor, who wears African print outfits for picture shoots.

After delivery, the famous mother won over her fans with her flawless body. Several female celebrities, including Ghanaian physician Hanna Lisa, have commented on Naa Ashorkor's article.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

