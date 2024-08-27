Actress and TV presenter Emelia Brobbey is full of praise for her colleague, Nana Ama McBrown

In a recent interview, Brobbey narrated how McBrown helped her to settle when she first joined the movie industry

The actress was speaking on Angel TV about the beginnings of her acting career

Ghanaian actress and TV host Emelia Brobbey has paid a glowing eulogy to her colleague, Nana Ama McBrown, for the latter's role in her acting career.

In a recent interview with Angel TV, Emelia Brobbey indicated that McBrown helped her to settle in when she first entered the movie.

According to her, she had her first break after being guided through an audition by actor Daniel Adeleye, but McBrown made her feel at home.

Emelia Brobbey praises Nana Ama McBrown for her support. Photo source: Instagram/@iamamamcbrown, @emeliabrobbey

The actress explained that in the early days of her career, she commuted from Obuasi, where she was teaching, to Kumasi for movie shoots. McBrown agreed to host her whenever she came to Kumasi to make things easier.

She eventually quit teaching to pursue acting full-time, moving from Obuasi to Kumasi. Through all of that, McBrown remained supportive.

Brobbey stated that quitting teaching did not go down well with her father. To appease him, she enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to pursue a degree.

Here, too, McBrown's support became particularly meaningful. Brobbey fondly recalled:

"During my graduation, Nana Ama McBrown sewed a beautiful dress for me. She came with my fellow actors to support me at my graduation ceremony. I will never forget what she did for me."

The actress expressed profound gratitude for McBrown's selfless acts and commended her for consistently looking out for those close to her.

Watch the Emelia Brobbey interview below:

