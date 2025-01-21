GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere has given South African stars pressure with her high fashion sense

Serwaa Amihere showed off her smooth skin as she posed in a skimpy ensemble after her date night in South Africa

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's heavy makeup and designer bag on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is enjoying her vacation in South Africa after publicly addressing rumours about her leaked photos.

The curvy style influencer wore a skimpy floral crop top and skintight jeans that highlighted her curves as she posed for the recent photographs.

Serwaa Amihere rocks a crop top and jeans in South Africa. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere wore a bouncy, voluminous frontal lace curly hairstyle that cascaded on her shoulders while strutting in open-toe high heels.

The GHOne TV morning show host rocked one of her favourite designer bags to complete her classy look during her engagement in South Africa.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a classy Fendi top

Co-founder of Oh My Hair beauty brand Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in an oversized Fendi top and black jeans.

The media personality wore heavy makeup with long eyelashes and defined eyebrows to match her long frontal hairstyle.

The fashionista wore expensive Chanel earrings and different stylish rings to accessorise her look.

Serwaa Amihere used her same preferred designer bag but also opted for black strappy high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere models in a stylish dress

Fashion model Serwaa Amihere inspired many corporate women with her stylish African print dress from her new collection.

The co-founder of the Office & Co brand flaunted her curves in the breathtaking dress appropriate for church or corporate events.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks elegant outfits in SA

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's spectacular outfits for her photoshoot in South Africa. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

powerpecs stated:

"African Show-Stopper!."

bonaventure.apika_muba stated:

"That tat and her curve body #6Slide💫❤️🥺."

olo.palmer stated:

"I love your top n heels 👠."

ayoifeomitoyin stated:

"My everyday woman 😍😍😍."

ifyger stated:

"One of the prettiest African woman I have ever seen.. ❤️."

sabina.adu3 stated:

"I love this woman a lot ❤️❤️❤️."

aj.rhiya stated:

"Should we expect an appearance in Young Famous and African ???❤️."

opulent_sharon stated:

"You too fine galllll ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

beryls_elegance stated:

"Looking splendid❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I will come for the clothes."

iamveraaddo stated:

"Hey there❤️❤️."

flygirlmhae.eee stated:

"Oh! Girl😍."

rosettamabitsela stated:

"Welcome to SA 🇿🇦."

_annieee.3 stated:

"My gowrl."

bs_queen1 stated:

"Happy for you girl 😍."

dede_teiko stated:

"@zee_pho_ your girl is home @serwaaamihere, she’s your die hard SA loyalist❤️."

Serwaa Amihere talks about her leaked photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere who confessed that she was depressed when her private photos leaked online.

Serwaa Amihere stated that she was devastated and cautioned her followers to desist from making the same mistakes.

Some social media users in the comments section called on the award-winning TV host to apologise to the wife of her former lover.

