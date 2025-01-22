Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has flaunted her fine legs in a short black outfit at an event

Berla Mundi impressed other celebrities at the event with her stylish look and expensive high heels

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's heavy makeup and hairstyle to the viral program

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has gone viral after rocking a stylish black ensemble to a star-studded program on January 22, 2025.

The TV3 morning show host looked gorgeous in a short black dress designed with faux fur that she styled with a black long jacket.

TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi slays in a black dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Berla Mundi looked elegant in a side-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes.

The style influencer strutted in expensive leather mules while flaunting her black and white chequered bag at the event.

Berla Mundi rocks a black dress

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's gorgeous look as she attends a star-studded event in Accra. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gh_cardi_b stated:

Berla stop eating late at night. I love what I’m seeing though😂😂😂😍😍❤️

achana.martin stated:

"I like what I see😍😍😍."

divazone_gh stated:

"Awwww my Berla😍❤️."

akua_1703 stated:

"You people don’t know how to watch without judging?😫."

11veriown stated:

"Berla❤️💋💯."

hayfordaklaku stated:

"Berla is covering up. But still the womb watchers eyes are wide open."

villas_boaz stated:

"My queen 🔥 . @berlamundi be proud of yourself because you are the leading woman in media in Ghana and even across right now 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️. We all proud of you mama."

miira.__m stated:

"Fine wine 😍😂."

graysaxofficial stated:

"Beautiful🙇💝."

hrm_wendy_botokie stated:

"Only one BERLA😍😍😍."

maameesikweiba stated:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️big sis."

s_nettey_sn stated:

"We 😍you, Berla."

othniella_mundi stated:

"Berlaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️".

thegirlwho_can stated:

"Wow .. your dress😍😍😍😍."

dashbeauty_ stated:

"Beautiful Bella 😍."

naadjeley_sackey stated:

Berla pls I want your dress. It’s beautiful 😍

lynette_bartlett stated:

"Bae’s sweet bae 🫶🫶🫶🫶"

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi rocks a blue dress

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looked radiant as she rocked a blue flared dress for her viral photoshoot.

The talented fashion designer added uniquely designed floral applique to make her stand out among her colleagues.

The former beauty queen wore a centre-parted long, lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the cameras.

Berla Mundi modelled in a red stilettos to match her effortlessly chic look as she brightened up our television screens.

Check out the photos below:

